Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, and Quarterly and Supplemental Distributions

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

On November 11, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.13 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 , payable in cash on January 10, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2022 and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on January 10, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2022 .

During the quarter, ICMB made investments in four new portfolio companies. These investments totaled $19.3 million , at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 10.02%.

ICMB fully realized two portfolio companies during the quarter, totaling $13.8 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 11.62%.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $1.7 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , was 11.91%, compared to 10.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Net asset value decreased $0.03 per share to $6.47 , compared to $6.50 as of June 30, 2022 . Net assets decreased by $0.5 million , or 0.5%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2022: Total assets $253.4mm Investment portfolio, at fair value $239.2mm Net assets $93.0mm Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1) 11.91 % Net asset value per share $6.47 Portfolio activity in the current quarter:

Number of new investments 8 Total capital invested $21.7mm Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization $16.5mm Number of portfolio companies, end of period 37 Net investment income (NII) $2.3mm Net investment income per share $0.16 Net increase in net assets from operations $1.6mm Net increase in net assets from operations per share $0.12 Quarterly per share distribution paid on October 14, 2022 $0.15



(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "Inflation, global market volatility, and recessionary forces continue to focus our team on the existing portfolio performance and the selection of new investments in this environment. It also continues to emphasize the strengths of direct lending; structural seniority, significant junior capital, security, and covenant protection. We continue to believe our portfolio is well positioned."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On November 11, 2022, the Board declared a distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $0.13 per share payable on January 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2022 and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on January 10, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2022.

This distribution represents a 16.76% yield on the Company's $3.58 share price as of market close on September 30, 2022. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in four new portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $19.3 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 10.02%.

The Company received proceeds of $16.5 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realizations of LH Intermediate Corporation, and Horus Infrastructure IA LLC.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $1.7 million on its existing and new delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $1.6 million, or $0.12 per share.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 37 portfolio companies, of which 91.8% were first lien investments and 8.2% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.6% floating rate investments and 0.4% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2022.

Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $7.4 million in cash, of which $6.5 million was restricted cash, and $25.5 million unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to September 30, 2022 and through November 14, 2022, the Company invested a total of $2.5 million, which included investments in one new portfolio company. As of November 14, 2022, the Company had investments in 38 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



September 30,

2022

(Unaudited) June 30, 2022 Assets



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$260,149,717 and $254,172,763, respectively) $ 228,549,864 $ 223,037,183 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,590,459 and $23,395,242,

respectively) 10,627,697 10,646,803 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $283,740,176 and $277,568,005,

respectively) 239,177,561 233,683,986 Cash 963,649 2,550,021 Cash, restricted 6,471,488 6,605,056 Receivable for investments sold 4,625,746 835,043 Interest receivable 1,931,589 2,298,443 Payment-in-kind interest receivable 16,744 2,137 Prepaid expenses and other assets 265,682 410,401





Total Assets $ 253,452,459 $ 246,385,087





Liabilities



Notes payable:



Revolving credit facility $ 89,500,000 $ 84,000,000 2026 Notes payable 65,000,000 65,000,000 Deferred debt issuance costs (1,740,556) (1,913,889) Unamortized discount (248,885) (266,663)





Notes payable, net 152,510,559 146,819,448 Payable for investments purchased 25,453 246,984 Dividend payable 2,158,042 2,157,872 Income-based incentive fees payable 34,950 182,095 Base management fees payable 2,063,898 1,054,063 Interest payable 2,583,591 1,574,356 Directors' fees payable 19,905 20,780 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,042,441 820,097





Total Liabilities 160,438,839 152,875,695

















Net Assets



Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,386,945

and 14,385,810 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 14,387 14,386 Additional paid-in capital 203,594,888 203,590,126 Distributable earnings (loss) (110,595,655) (1110,095,120)





Total Net Assets 93,013,620 93,509,392





Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 253,452,459 $ 246,385,087





Net Asset Value Per Share $ 6.47 $ 6.50

See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



For the three months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 Investment Income:



Interest income



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 5,609,112 $ 5,922,896 Affiliated investments (20,611) 80,882





Total interest income 5,588,501 6,003,778 Payment in-kind interest income



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 331,183 16,230 Affiliated investments 17,004 62,884





Total payment-in-kind interest income 348,187 79,114 Dividend income – Affiliated investments — 296,126 Other fee income



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 361,850 103,533 Affiliated investments — 751





Total other fee income 361,850 104,284





Total investment income 6,298,538 6,483,302





Expenses:



Interest expense 1,792,008 1,741,570 Base management fees 1,103,981 1,128,504 Income-based incentive fees (147,145) — Provision for tax expense 44,330 — Professional fees 271,781 303,789 Allocation of administrative costs from Adviser 375,900 351,700 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 173,333 101,111 Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes 17,777 17,777 Insurance expense 137,821 121,134 Directors' fees 75,625 75,625 Custodian and administrator fees 71,688 75,332 Other expenses 139,481 155,856





Total expenses 4,056,580 4,072,398 Waiver of base management fees (94,146 ) (116,936) Waiver of income-based incentive fees — —





Net expenses 3,962,434 3,955,462





Net investment income 2,336,104 2,527,840





Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:



Net realized gain (loss) from investments



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments — 761,463 Affiliated investments — —





Net realized loss from investments — 761,463 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (464,275) 876,582 Affiliated investments (214,322) (879,437)





Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (678,597) (2,855)





Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) on investments (678,597) 758,608





Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 1,657,507 $ 3,286,448





Basic and diluted:



Net investment income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 14,386,809 14,066,370 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

