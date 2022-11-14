InventHelp Inventor Develops Timesaving Laundry Folding Apparatus (CLR 155)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to fold shirts, towels, and other items," said an inventor, from Melrose Park, Ill., "so I invented the MR. FOLD ME. My design would save time and effort when folding clothes."

The invention provides an effective way to fold shirts and other items. In doing so, it offers a timesaving alternative to manually folding shirts. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and it ensures that shirts are neatly folded, stacked and ready for use. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, retail establishments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

