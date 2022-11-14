CONTROLTEK Achieves GreenCircle Certification for EcoLOK4, the First GreenCircle Certified 90% Post-Consumer Recycled Cash Deposit Bag

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, the global leader in tamper-evident cash security solutions, has earned GreenCircle certification for EcoLOK4, the first GreenCircle Certified 90% post-consumer recycled (PCR) cash deposit bag.

Through its robust third-party certification process, GreenCircle Certified certifies the film used to make CONTROLTEK's EcoLOK4 tamper-evident cash deposit bag is comprised of 90% PCR content.

"CONTROLTEK leads the way in innovative and responsible product design and manufacturing practices. We are delighted to offer the financial industry the first GreenCircle Certified, eco-conscious, high-quality tamper-evident solution for cash transport operations," said Tom Meehan, CFI, president at CONTROLTEK. "Achieving GreenCircle certification is a testament to our commitment to designing products that improve our environmental footprint through responsible business practices while also strengthening the industries in which we serve."

"We commend CONTROLTEK for achieving GreenCircle Recycled Content certification for their EcoLOK4 cash deposit bags. The Recycled Content certification was the first standard developed by GreenCircle in 2009 and has been used as a reference for a wide range of industry organizations," said Tad Radzinski, certification officer at GreenCircle. "Recycled content is one of the most common sustainability claims and with this third-party certification, CONTROLTEK validates their claims while demonstrating their commitment to transparency in being a brand their customers can trust."

GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle Certification sets the standard for accuracy and accountability regarding products made from upcycled materials and is recognized as a valid third-party certification entity by the U.S. Federal Government, the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) and the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).

For more information about CONTROLTEK's EcoLOK4, the first GreenCircle Certified cash deposit bag made of 90% PCR material, visit CONTROLTEK's website or contact a CONTROLTEK sales representative at sales@controltekusa.com.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

About GreenCircle

GreenCircle Certified, LLC was established to ensure specificity in third-party certification after encountering many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. Since 2009, GreenCircle has provided forward-thinking companies third-party certification of environmental claims. GreenCircle's thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that claims of sustainable aspects of products and operations are valid. Manufacturers, suppliers, regulators, occupants, and consumers can be assured that products labeled with the GreenCircle Certified mark have been thoroughly assessed and their claims verified to applicable standards. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclecertified.com/.

