LatinFinance announces winners of 2022 Banks of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2022 Banks of the Year Awards.

The Banks of the Year Awards celebrate the financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean that best demonstrated excellence in retail, commercial and investment services in the last year. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winning institutions can be found in a special Banks of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine.

For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.

Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year: Scotiabank

Digital Bank of the Year: Scotiabank Chile

Digital Transformation of the Year: Interbank

SME Bank of the Year: Banreservas

Multilateral Development Bank of the Year: Inter-American Development Bank

Wealth Management Bank of the Year: BTG Pactual

Bank of the Year – Latin America: Santander

Bank of the Year – Argentina: Santander Argentina

Investment Bank of the Year – Argentina: Citi

Bank of the Year – Bolivia: Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz

Bank of the Year – Brazil: Itaú Unibanco

Investment Bank of the Year – Brazil: BTG Pactual

Bank of the Year – Central America & Bank of the Year – Costa Rica: BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year – Chile: Santander Chile

Investment Bank of the Year – Chile: Scotiabank Chile

Bank of the Year – Colombia: Bancolombia

Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia: Scotiabank Colombia

Bank of the Year – Dominican Republic: Banreservas

Bank of the Year – Ecuador: Banco Pichincha

Bank of the Year – El Salvador: Banco Cuscatlan

Bank of the Year – Guatemala: Banco Industrial

Bank of the Year – Honduras: Banco Ficohsa

Bank of the Year – Jamaica: National Commercial Bank

Bank of the Year – Nicaragua: Banco LAFISE Bancentro

Bank of the Year – Mexico: BBVA México

Investment Bank of the Year – Mexico: BBVA CIB

Bank of the Year – Panama: Banco General

Bank of the Year – Paraguay: Itaú Paraguay

Bank of the Year – Peru: Banco de Crédito del Perú

Investment Bank of the Year – Peru: J.P. Morgan

Bank of the Year – Trinidad & Tobago: Scotiabank TT

Bank of the Year – Uruguay: Santander Uruguay

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 35 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

