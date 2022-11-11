O'Toole Receives 2022 Koch Criminal Justice Pro Bono Award

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Industries has named Brendan D. O'Toole, a partner in Williams Mullen's Litigation Section, as the recipient of its 2022 Criminal Justice Pro Bono Award. The award was presented by Richard Dinkel, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Koch Industries, at the second annual Koch Pro Bono Awards event on November 7. The ceremony honored individuals and organizations that have partnered with Koch to help remove barriers, restore lives, provide second chances and strengthen communities.

Brendan O'Toole (PRNewswire)

O'Toole was recognized for his efforts in securing a conditional pardon for Sincere Allah, a then-41-year-old African American man, who had served 23 years of an excessive and unfair 45-year prison sentence in a questionably handled case.

At Koch's invitation, O'Toole and others partnered with the Virginia Redemption Project to provide pro bono assistance on compassionate release cases for incarcerated individuals at higher risk for becoming ill or dying from COVID-19. Through the tireless work put forth by O'Toole and members of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Gov. Ralph S. Northam granted a Conditional Pardon to Mr. Allah on January 12, 2022.

"I am very thankful to our colleagues at Koch who introduced me to this life-changing opportunity and to Williams Mullen for providing me with the support needed to focus on this case," stated O'Toole. "Helping Mr. Allah secure his well-deserved second chance at freedom and begin a new chapter was truly the greatest reward of all."

To read more about O'Toole's work assisting Mr. Allah, click here.

To learn more about Koch Industries' Pro Bono Awards, click here.

To learn more about the Virginia Redemption Project, click here.

Williams Mullen is a regional full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

Williams Mullen (PRNewsfoto/Williams Mullen) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Williams Mullen