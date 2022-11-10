Slate Dental launches the Slate Electric Flosser™, an electronic flossing tool designed to dramatically simplify flossing for consumers without sacrificing quality

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first electronic flosser to make flossing easier and more effective is launching November 18, 2022, by State Dental, Inc. Designed by a dentist, the Slate Electric Flosser™, is a revolutionary technology that helps users improve their oral health by addressing the critical need of accessing hard-to-reach areas between teeth that water-based electronic flossing tools struggle to access.

Slate Dental launches the Slate Electric Flosser™ designed to dramatically simplify flossing without sacrificing quality

"Water-based electronic flossers are easy to use, but they're only effective at accessing the exterior parts of teeth, missing key problem areas." said Dentist Dr. Danny Snyder, co-founder and inventor of the Slate Electric Flosser. "By bringing real, high-grade dental floss together with a unique and powerful vibration technology and our patent-pending Gum Sweeps™, we make it easy for consumers to floss, while still getting to those hard-to-reach areas in the mouth."

Tested by over 500 registered dental hygienists in the United States, the Slate Electric Flosser was rated by 73 percent of them as better than anything that is available on the market.

The Slate Electric Flosser's innovative floss head vibrates at 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute, enabling the high-grade floss to easily glide through tight teeth and access the problem areas. The patent-pending Gum Sweeps™, uniquely contours each tooth, massages, stimulates, and cleans the gums to help eliminate plaque, bacteria, and other food particles that lead to tooth decay and gum disease. On the back of each floss head there's an anatomically shaped, 3-blade tongue scraper. It's perfectly designed to remove any unwanted particles, removing up to 30% more odor-causing bacteria than a toothbrush.

The floss heads are designed to be used multiple times and are easily replaceable. Compared to single-use floss heads or floss picks, Slate floss heads can keep almost 700 floss picks from hitting the landfill yearly, making it a product that's good for your teeth and for the environment.

The Slate Electric Flosser also provides orthodontic floss heads, designed for use by people with braces. The orthodontic floss head has bracket sweeps that easily get between braces wires to clean the gums, teeth, and braces, which is challenging with traditional floss, and very messy with water-based electronic flossers.

The Slate Electric Flosser can be purchased for $79.99 directly from the company's website at www.slateflosser.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brynn MacLennan Snyder

Co-Founder

brynn@slateflosser.com

509-821-1438

Cody W. uses the Slate Electronic Flosser that has 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute, stimulates the gums, and cleans the tongue. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slate Dental, Inc.