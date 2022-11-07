ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2022

Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.7% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2022 reached a total of 5.4 million passengers, 29.9% above the levels reported in October 2019.

Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.7% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 11.1%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was mainly driven by international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods October 1 through October 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

















October

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,478,834 2,603,962 3,231,109 24.1 30.3

28,262,695 22,937,125 32,203,025 40.4 13.9 Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 1,397,246 1,744,724 24.9 23.1

13,784,943 12,073,842 15,113,944 25.2 9.6 International Traffic 1,061,265 1,206,716 1,486,385 23.2 40.1

14,477,752 10,863,283 17,089,081 57.3 18.0 San Juan, Puerto Rico 658,632 753,623 731,835 (2.9) 11.1

7,730,812 7,929,015 8,446,828 6.5 9.3 Domestic Traffic 595,129 699,807 666,465 (4.8) 12.0

6,910,267 7,511,733 7,707,810 2.6 11.5 International Traffic 63,503 53,816 65,370 21.5 2.9

820,545 417,282 739,018 77.1 (9.9) Colombia 1,037,040 1,137,858 1,459,510 28.3 40.7

9,844,591 8,058,232 13,507,777 67.6 37.2 Domestic Traffic 886,874 969,903 1,209,483 24.7 36.4

8,344,540 6,881,661 11,266,321 63.7 35.0 International Traffic 150,166 167,955 250,027 48.9 66.5

1,500,051 1,176,571 2,241,456 90.5 49.4 Total Traffic 4,174,506 4,495,443 5,422,454 20.6 29.9

45,838,098 38,924,372 54,157,630 39.1 18.1 Domestic Traffic 2,899,572 3,066,956 3,620,672 18.1 24.9

29,039,750 26,467,236 34,088,075 28.8 17.4 International Traffic 1,274,934 1,428,487 1,801,782 26.1 41.3

16,798,348 12,457,136 20,069,555 61.1 19.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic















October

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,417,569 1,397,246 1,744,724 24.9 23.1

13,784,943 12,073,842 15,113,944 25.2 9.6 CUN Cancun 758,707 839,056 1,010,502 20.4 33.2

7,462,241 7,381,467 8,687,227 17.7 16.4 CZM Cozumel 11,085 17,478 17,222 (1.5) 55.4

158,887 138,862 148,660 7.1 (6.4) HUX Huatulco 57,042 58,929 75,147 27.5 31.7

632,923 504,021 727,229 44.3 14.9 MID Merida 220,763 181,392 279,649 54.2 26.7

2,104,421 1,455,833 2,225,002 52.8 5.7 MTT Minatitlan 12,173 7,597 8,522 12.2 (30.0)

117,488 76,017 82,750 8.9 (29.6) OAX Oaxaca 96,280 74,937 102,977 37.4 7.0

836,528 619,962 876,949 41.5 4.8 TAP Tapachula 30,110 36,346 41,408 13.9 37.5

299,979 325,602 395,622 21.5 31.9 VER Veracruz 125,608 94,920 108,180 14.0 (13.9)

1,161,016 817,091 1,010,657 23.7 (13.0) VSA Villahermosa 105,801 86,591 101,117 16.8 (4.4)

1,011,460 754,987 959,848 27.1 (5.1) International Traffic 1,061,265 1,206,716 1,486,385 23.2 40.1

14,477,752 10,863,283 17,089,081 57.3 18.0 CUN Cancun 1,011,657 1,141,366 1,404,465 23.1 38.8

13,682,731 10,203,634 16,126,304 58.0 17.9 CZM Cozumel 14,750 22,174 30,082 35.7 103.9

301,342 281,332 400,649 42.4 33.0 HUX Huatulco 1,943 1,448 1,435 (0.9) (26.1)

109,602 20,421 66,534 225.8 (39.3) MID Merida 14,529 16,147 23,892 48.0 64.4

171,793 153,079 216,651 41.5 26.1 MTT Minatitlan 441 442 560 26.7 27.0

6,428 4,923 10,101 105.2 57.1 OAX Oaxaca 10,137 11,378 15,917 39.9 57.0

119,286 94,240 157,121 66.7 31.7 TAP Tapachula 637 2,541 760 (70.1) 19.3

10,932 12,659 11,544 (8.8) 5.6 VER Veracruz 5,378 6,613 7,347 11.1 36.6

57,727 65,791 77,664 18.0 34.5 VSA Villahermosa 1,793 4,607 1,927 (58.2) 7.5

17,911 27,204 22,513 (17.2) 25.7 Total Traffic 2,478,834 2,603,962 3,231,109 24.1 30.3

28,262,695 22,937,125 32,203,025 40.4 13.9 CUN Cancun 1,770,364 1,980,422 2,414,967 21.9 36.4

21,144,972 17,585,101 24,813,531 41.1 17.3 CZM Cozumel 25,835 39,652 47,304 19.3 83.1

460,229 420,194 549,309 30.7 19.4 HUX Huatulco 58,985 60,377 76,582 26.8 29.8

742,525 524,442 793,763 51.4 6.9 MID Merida 235,292 197,539 303,541 53.7 29.0

2,276,214 1,608,912 2,441,653 51.8 7.3 MTT Minatitlan 12,614 8,039 9,082 13.0 (28.0)

123,916 80,940 92,851 14.7 (25.1) OAX Oaxaca 106,417 86,315 118,894 37.7 11.7

955,814 714,202 1,034,070 44.8 8.2 TAP Tapachula 30,747 38,887 42,168 8.4 37.1

310,911 338,261 407,166 20.4 31.0 VER Veracruz 130,986 101,533 115,527 13.8 (11.8)

1,218,743 882,882 1,088,321 23.3 (10.7) VSA Villahermosa 107,594 91,198 103,044 13.0 (4.2)

1,029,371 782,191 982,361 25.6 (4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















October

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 658,632 753,623 731,835 (2.9) 11.1

7,730,812 7,929,015 8,446,828 6.5 9.3 Domestic Traffic 595,129 699,807 666,465 (4.8) 12.0

6,910,267 7,511,733 7,707,810 2.6 11.5 International Traffic 63,503 53,816 65,370 21.5 2.9

820,545 417,282 739,018 77.1 (9.9)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















October

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 886,874 969,903 1,209,483 24.7 36.4

8,344,540 6,881,661 11,266,321 63.7 35.0 MDE Rionegro 637,699 700,970 889,951 27.0 39.6

6,047,231 4,794,845 8,340,340 73.9 37.9 EOH Medellin 96,810 104,484 116,653 11.6 20.5

898,458 797,460 1,044,675 31.0 16.3 MTR Monteria 89,871 109,635 142,732 30.2 58.8

824,442 842,385 1,299,393 54.3 57.6 APO Carepa 21,434 22,696 22,575 (0.5) 5.3

184,821 175,877 222,202 26.3 20.2 UIB Quibdo 33,932 28,764 35,823 24.5 5.6

313,104 239,780 308,067 28.5 (1.6) CZU Corozal 7,128 3,354 1,749 (47.9) (75.5)

76,484 31,314 51,644 64.9 (32.5) International Traffic 150,166 167,955 250,027 48.9 66.5

1,500,051 1,176,571 2,241,456 90.5 49.4 MDE Rionegro 150,166 167,955 250,027 48.9 66.5

1,500,051 1,176,571 2,241,456 90.5 49.4 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Total Traffic 1,037,040 1,137,858 1,459,510 28.3 40.7

9,844,591 8,058,232 13,507,777 67.6 37.2 MDE Rionegro 787,865 868,925 1,139,978 31.2 44.7

7,547,282 5,971,416 10,581,796 77.2 40.2 EOH Medellin 96810 104,484 116,653 11.6 20.5

898,458 797,460 1,044,675 31.0 16.3 MTR Monteria 89,871 109,635 142,732 30.2 58.8

824,442 842,385 1,299,393 54.3 57.6 APO Carepa 21,434 22,696 22,575 (0.5) 5.3

184,821 175,877 222,202 26.3 20.2 UIB Quibdo 33,932 28,764 35,823 24.5 5.6

313,104 239,780 308,067 28.5 (1.6) CZU Corozal 7,128 3,354 1,749 (47.9) (75.5)

76,484 31,314 51,644 64.9 (32.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

