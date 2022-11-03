Sustainable Marketplace, Verte Mode, Launches to Reinvent Ethical Consumerism

Eco-conscious marketplace meticulously vets products with stringent criteria for ingredients, waste, fair employment policies and more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verte Mode today announced the launch of its sustainable marketplace aimed at providing conscious consumers with a one-stop shop for ethically sourced products. At launch, the marketplace features 50 brands with products across various categories such as beauty, fashion, home, and more, with additional brands to be added as the vetting process is completed. To be featured on Verte Mode, a brand must prove that its entire closed-loop production system is sustainable, from the ingredients to packaging, waste, employee treatment and more. The company aims to change how goods are produced and enable consumers to change their shopping behaviors by providing a shopping experience akin to big box e-commerce retailers that is certified sustainable.

Verte Mode was founded by Aalia Mauro, an active environmentalist and climate activist over the past 12 years. Mauro is an advocate for slow fashion and created Verte Mode specifically to provide individuals interested in living a sustainable lifestyle with a platform for shopping that incorporates rigorous metrics to confirm a brand's sustainability, instead of accepting claims at face value. The platform uses AI algorithms to personalize the shopping experience and recommend products that fit within each shopper's unique lifestyle.

"Over the course of my career, I've witnessed the deplorable conditions in certain factories such as garment centers. This experience, coupled with my passion for climate activism, compelled me to create Verte Mode," said Mauro. "We're taking the guesswork out of sustainable shopping. Consumers can be confident that every brand we feature on the site has passed extensive sustainability criteria, and they can feel good about their purchases. We hope to harness the power of consumer demand to increase the impetus on brands to change."

In addition to the marketplace, Verte Mode is announcing the launch of its digital magazine and podcast. The digital magazine, titled Verte Magazine, is centered on sustainable living education and sharing tips on how to put a sustainable twist on trends that come and go, which often contribute to fast fashion and create waste. Beginning in 2023 the magazine will feature bi-annual print issues in addition to the online version. The podcast, titled The Greening Show, features key environmentalist figures discussing many aspects across sustainability, waste and climate change. Both Verte Magazine and The Greening Show podcast are available on the Verte Mode website.

"Verte Mode is not only a platform for guilt-free shopping for a responsible lifestyle, but also a community to find like-minded makers and learn more about how we can continue to do better," said Alicia Tsai, Founder of Aerangis. "We're so excited to be a part of this community and join Verte Mode's push for sustainable shopping."

With the launch, Verte Mode is ushering in the future of retail. Looking ahead, the company looks forward to adding additional brands to the marketplace once vetted through the metrics for listing. The platform will also go beyond e-commerce, to launch tech features including virtual try-ons, Web3 capabilities and more. To shop sustainable products, or to learn more about Verte Mode, please visit vertemode.com

About Verte Mode

Verte Mode is the leading destination for sustainable consumerism, featuring a marketplace, digital magazine and podcast. All brands featured on the marketplace must pass a rigorous set of sustainability criteria on metrics ranging from packaging, ingredients, treatment of employees and more. Verte Magazine and The Greening Show Podcast provide consumers with additional education on sustainable shopping and lifestlye. As a woman owned and led brand, Verte Mode encourages and fosters relationships with the BIPOC community, fellow female founders, talented artisans, and made in USA brands, supporting sustainable products, fair labor practices, toxic and cruelty-free guidelines, including plastic-free packaging and shipping.

