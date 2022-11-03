Port raises $7M to build an internal developer portal that fits any engineering organization

Port improves dev productivity by abstracting away environments, microservices, devops tasks and tools and presenting them through a unified product-like interface

TEL AVIV, Israel , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Port today announced that it had raised $7M in seed funding for its comprehensive builder-based internal developer portal. The seed round was led by TLV Partners . Yoav Landman (founder and CTO of JFrog) and Shlomo Kramer (co-founder of Check Point) also invested in the round. Using Port, a platform engineering team can give developers a single unified portal where they can access, check, review, understand and modify all their infrastructure resources and components.

The complexity of modern cloud-based software and infrastructure has made even routine developer and DevOps tasks confusing and cumbersome. Something as simple as adding a cloud resource like an S3 bucket to a microservice might require a developer to access multiple different platforms, vendors and clouds, causing frustrating delays and context switches that disrupt the workflow. Even answering simple questions about service maturity, dependencies, ownership or on-call is difficult.

"Cloud-native and DevOps were supposed to increase developer agility," said Yonatan Boguslavski, co-founder and CTO of Port. "But we've passed a tipping point where the sheer number of platforms, resources and tools is becoming impossible to manage. Developers are constantly seeking undocumented institutional 'tribal' knowledge to understand their own infrastructures, and raising tickets for the DevOps team just to perform routine tasks."

Port allows platform engineering teams to create a portal that provides a product-like user experience for developers, abstracting away environments, cloud resources and devops processes. The portal features a comprehensive software catalog that categorizes all of a company's resources by type so that all microservices, cloud resources, environments etc can be quickly located and searched. Devops and platform engineers can enable self-service capabilities so developers can create, delete, provision and modify resources with just a couple of clicks inside Port's user interface. Any automated DevOps task can be added as a self-service action in Port.

"A good developer portal can reduce 80% of tickets, freeing devops for future-focused projects," said Zohar Einy, co-founder and CEO. "But most companies can't afford the time and effort required to create one, whether open source or built in-house. That's where Port comes in."

Port is a builder-based developer portal, designed to be flexible to match every organization's unique infrastructure and allowing companies to build the developer experience that best fits their needs. Port pulls from different CI/CD systems, Github repositories, Kubenetes etc, and is API-first to digest data from any source.

Port was founded by Zohar Einy and Yonatan Boguslavski less than a year ago. Zohar gained experience at tech startups Rookout and Aporia, and was an Engineer in Residence at TLV Partners. The company today has a team of more than 20 people and paying customers around the world.

Zohar Einy, co-founder and CEO of Port, said: "With the emergence of platform engineering, DevOps is going through a revolution and becoming something new, wholly focused on developer productivity and experience. The missing pieces for devops were agility and making it easy for developers. Ticket Ops will go away, and be replaced by a product-like experience with a product mindset."

Port is free to use for the first ten developers in an organization. To support this strategy, Port will be investing in its engineering and marketing efforts to attract users to the free offering.

