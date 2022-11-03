Who's Hiring?
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Sasol's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held electronically via Sasol's electronic meeting platform and at Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng at 09:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022, to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM. The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:

Issuer name

Sasol Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN number

ZAE000006896

JSE code

SOL

ISIN number

ZAE000151817

JSE code

SOLBE1

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

 

 

Electronic communication and at Sasol Place,

50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg,

Gauteng

Record date – to determine which shareholders

are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting

Friday, 21 October 2022

 

Publication/ posting date

Thursday, 3 November 2022

Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine

eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and

vote at the Meeting

Tuesday, 22 November 2022

 

 

Record date- Record date to determine eligible

shareholders that may attend, speak and

vote at the Meeting

Friday, 25 November 2022

 

 

Meeting deadline date (for administrative

purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be

lodged)

 

 

Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon

as possible, preferably no later than 09:00 on

Thursday, 1 December 2022, or may be

handed in before the relevant resolution on

which the proxy is to vote

Meeting date

09:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022

Publication of results

Monday, 5 December 2022

Website link

www.sasol.com

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
investor.relations@sasol.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-301667358.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.