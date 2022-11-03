LiqTech Launches Enhanced Aqua Solution® Membrane for Commercial Pool and Spa Market

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced the launch of an enhanced Aqua Solution® membrane, based on its proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) membrane technology, applied for the commercial pool and spa filtration market.

The Aqua Solution® is a LiqTech filter solution for liquids with a lower number of suspended solids. LiqTech Aqua Solution® integrates a dead-end structural design with cutting-edge membrane technology in a solution specifically designed for applications in the pre-treatment for reverse osmosis, wastewater treatment, and swimming pool and spa water filtration. The dead-end design yields a more cost-efficient filtration performance compared to other filtration principles. As a comparison, for the same water flow treatment, traditional sand filters require 400 times more space and have pore sizes three times larger than LiqTech SiC membranes. Moreover, LiqTech Aqua Solution® reduces the number of membrane elements, pressure vessels, the water consumption for backwash, and the energy costs by offering high flow capabilities at very low pressure.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented, "The new Aqua Solution® membrane demonstrates notable improvements to our existing membrane solution both in production process stability as well as final membrane product robustness. This improved performance builds upon LiqTech's more than 20 years of leading position in SiC membrane technology. LiqTech Aqua Solution® commercial pool and spa filtration solution stands out in providing consistent and high-quality water filtration with 65% less footprint, reduced water usage and less chemical consumption, consequently at much reduced costs for operation and maintenance."

"The commercial pool and spa filtration market is one of the market segments that LiqTech intends to aggressively pursue in the years to come. We are excited to be able to offer our enhanced Aqua Solution® membrane to further improve our Aqua Solution® commercial pool and spa filtration system performance to better fulfil our customer's requirements," Mrs. Chen concluded.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

