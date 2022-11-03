Gameflip Announces Strategic Partnership with Game Changer

Game Changer brings their Web3 and skill games to the mainstream gaming audience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameflip announced a new strategic partnership with Game Changer, a free-to-play Web3 gaming platform that rewards players for their time and skills, bringing a new era of digital games to mainstream gamers.

In a rapidly evolving era, many gaming studios are investing heavily into the emerging Web3 gaming space, recognizing the potential disruption of Web3. This shift in the industry allows true ownership of digital gaming items, an essential part of Gameflip's mission statement.

Gameflip's recently launched developer toolkit includes an enormous array of tools including everything a studio could need to quickly enter the Web3 space. GameChanger.Game is taking full advantage, utilizing the entirety of this toolkit including the ability to create, distribute, and sell digital assets to the mainstream gaming audience.

"Our strategic partnership with Game Changer is the next step for Gameflip in becoming the leader in the Web3-based gaming space," said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip. "Game Changer is leveraging our robust set of features to power their entire platform, giving them a gigantic head start into all of their upcoming projects."

About Gameflip:

Based in Silicon Valley, USA, Gameflip is led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans in the technology and gaming industries.

Gameflip.com enables safe marketplace transactions across all gaming digital goods and assets including digital assets, collectibles, in-game items, games and gift cards. Proven to be secure and scalable, Gameflip is trusted by over 6 million gamers who have safely transacted over $140M in sales. Contact bizdev@gameflip.com for business inquiries.

