CND Life Sciences Partners with Soleo Health to Broaden the Awareness and Availability of CND's Cutaneous Neurodiagnostic Tests

Collaboration Focuses on CND's Groundbreaking Syn-One Test® that Aids in the Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

PHOENIX and FRISCO, Texas , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences (http://cndlifesciences.com), an innovative medical diagnostics company pioneering the detection, visualization, and quantification of protein deposition in cutaneous nerve fibers, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Soleo Health®, a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, to educate neuromuscular specialists and other neurologists on CND's novel Syn-One Test® and its intraepidermal nerve fiber density assay called Small-Fiber Dx™.

CND's Syn-One Test uniquely detects the abnormal, pathological form of the alpha-synuclein protein by analyzing small skin biopsies collected from patients in a neurologist's office. This misfolded protein is the hallmark of a family of diseases called synucleinopathies, which includes Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and pure autonomic failure. Diagnosing these diseases, particularly when early signs and symptoms emerge, can be very challenging. With a high level of sensitivity and specificity, the Syn-One Test provides pathological proof of misfolded alpha-synuclein within a patient's skin biopsy sample, allowing the clinician to make a diagnosis with greater confidence before establishing a treatment plan.

"We are in an era of medicine where precision diagnostics have become increasingly crucial to optimize patient care," said Rick Morello, CND Life Sciences' Chief Executive Officer. "We are quite pleased to work with Soleo Health as a key partner to help CND educate neurologists who could benefit most from incorporating Syn-One and other cutaneous neurodiagnostics into their practice."

There are many sub-specialties within neurology that could benefit from the Syn-One Test, including physicians who treat movement disorders, cognitive disorders, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular disorders. Within the neuromuscular field are physicians who care for patients with autonomic neuropathies. These patients experience symptoms of abnormal control of blood pressure, heart rate, sweating, digestion, and bladder processes. The accumulation of misfolded alpha-synuclein is one of the pathological pathways that can lead to damaged autonomic nerves and autonomic dysfunction. Syn-One is the first commercial cutaneous test that can help physicians determine if the underlying cause of the autonomic neuropathy is a synucleinopathy (like Parkinson's disease) or that it may be due to a different medical condition. CND's collaboration with Soleo Health is intended to facilitate neurologists' access to Syn-One's unique diagnostic technology.

"It is not uncommon for patients to spend months and even years to determine the reason for their symptoms," said Todd Levine, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CND Life Sciences. "As a practicing neurologist, I know how frustrating it can be for patients when they struggle with their doctor to find a more definitive diagnosis, even if the answer is a difficult one to hear. We are grateful that Soleo Health will help CND educate clinicians on the Syn-One Test and how it can be used effectively in patient care."

Soleo Health has fast become a provider of complex specialty services in the home and alternate sites of care nationally, growing from 100 patients to over 16,000 serviced annually since its 2014 founding. The company has garnered deep relationships with many neuromuscular specialists and remains committed to serving patients' needs as the field of neurodegenerative diseases advances – including through new diagnostics and disease-modifying therapies - during the next five years.

"Our shared mission to ensure that proper diagnostics lead to the most effective treatments makes our partnership with CND Life Science ideal. CND Life Sciences recognizes Soleo Health's commitment to clinical excellence, and this, coupled with our significant leadership in complex specialty therapy management, will enable us to better serve neurologists by providing education centered around the importance of appropriate diagnostics, which in turn, can lead to the best therapeutic outcomes," stated Drew Walk, Soleo Health Chief Executive Officer.

About CND Life Sciences

Founded in 2017, CND Life Sciences is dedicated to supporting the care of patients facing the potential diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disease and other neurological conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test in 2019 as the world's first commercially available test to detect, visualize, and quantify phosphorylated alpha-synuclein located in cutaneous nerve fibers. The test, which analyzes small skin biopsies collected conveniently from the patient in a physician's office, aids in the diagnosis of a synucleinopathy including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, pure autonomic failure, and REM sleep behavior disorder. The Syn-One Test leverages a decade of published science from leading academic institutions in multiple countries and has demonstrated over 95% sensitivity and specificity (based on data presented at the 2020 AAN annual meeting). The company has research collaborations with multiple biopharmaceutical companies and has been awarded three prestigious NIH SBIR grants to advance the validation and clinical utility of its Syn-One Test. In 2022, the Company also introduced Small-Fiber Dx to serve the intraepidermal nerve fiber testing needs of neurologists who care for patients presenting with signs and symptoms of small fiber neuropathy. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

Disclosure: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Numbers R44NS117214, R44AG076072, and R44NS127696. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health's interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced physician specialists, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

Soleo Health optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 22 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, Soleo Health operates more than 40 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

