AFTER OCTA WALKS OUT OF NEGOTIATIONS, TEAMSTER LOCAL 952 ANNOUNCES STRIKE

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 952 members working for the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) went out on strike yesterday afternoon, taking the action after OCTA rejected its latest contract proposal earlier this week and walked away from the bargaining table without responding.

"We understand how this labor dispute will adversely affect thousands of riders who depend on the bus system for their transportation needs," Teamsters Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. "We have done everything in our power to avoid a strike. They have even rejected our proposals that would save them money on members' health care. But when OCTA walked away from the table on Monday, they gave us no other choice. "

The Teamsters have been in negotiations since May with OCTA for their bargaining unit that includes approximately 150 mechanics, machinists, and service technicians. When OCTA's 'Last, Best and Final Offer' was unanimously rejected by the bargaining unit on Sept. 25, members voted to strike.

"We have brought in mediators. We have come up with ways to save OCTA money on health care. We have reached out to OCTA board members and local political leaders. We have honored the governor's request to return to the table and continue talks. We have asked our members to be patient and continue working with the utmost professionalism without an agreement ... only to have OCTA continually refuse to bargain in good faith and disrespect us by walking out of negotiations," Jimenez explained.

Local 952 has notified the authority that they will only return to the negotiating table when OCTA significantly modifies their bargaining position. "Since their offer was rejected in late September, we have met with them an additional six times. They have asked us to meet with them again on Friday. We are willing to do so only if there are significant changes in their bargaining posture. If not, another meeting would not be productive," Jimenez said.

Teamsters Local 952 is located in Orange, California. It represents roughly 9,000 truck drivers, transportation, food, office. and warehouse employees at a variety of locations throughout Orange County and the region. The local's principal officer is Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez, who was recently overwhelmingly re-elected to a second term.

