AAA® Names Angela Romero Valedon, Esq. as Miami-Based VP Managing Commercial Arbitration Services in Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) has elevated Angela Romero Valedon, Esq. to Vice President in its Commercial Division. Based in the organization's Miami office, where she has worked since 2016, she will be responsible for delivering customized alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services to commercial parties throughout Florida and Puerto Rico.

"Angela has proven to be an outstanding ambassador for our organization, and for arbitration as a fair and advantageous process for resolving B2B disputes," said Robert Matlin, Esq., Senior Vice President of the American Arbitration Association's Commercial and Construction Divisions. "We are confident that she will continue to serve, and educate, businesses in South Florida, as well as the Central and Northern regions of the state, that can benefit from ADR."

In addition to facilitating commercial arbitration and mediation services in South, Central, and North Florida and Puerto Rico, Ms. Romero Valedon will organize industry roundtables and other educational events around the state for commercial, legal, and ADR professionals. She will also continue to further the AAA's mission to strengthen diversity and inclusion among its arbitrators, and within the ADR industry as a whole.

"The cases I have helped to manage demonstrate that when arbitration is conducted properly and the parties involved enter the process for the right reasons, it can be a major force for good," said Angela Romero Valedon, Esq., Vice President in the American Arbitration Association's Commercial Division. "Achieving and exceeding our case management and service goals on behalf of the parties seeking to resolve B2B disputes through ADR remains my top priority, along with recruiting more arbitrators who meet our diversity criteria. I believe strongly in the benefits of the ADR experience we can provide to businesses throughout this state."

Ms. Romero Valedon, who reports to Mr. Matlin in her new role, joined the AAA as Director of ADR Services in the Miami office in October 2016. Prior to the AAA, she owned and led her own mediation firm, ARV Legal, and served as Circuit Manager for Oasis Alliance Corp., the 11th Judicial Circuit's mortgage foreclosure mediation program. Ms. Romero-Valedon began her career as an Associate Attorney in Fort Lauderdale. She is also a Circuit Civil Certified Mediator.

Ms. Romero Valedon earned her J.D. from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad College of Law, and graduated from Florida International University with a B.A. in International Business. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, she is fluent in English and Spanish.

To learn more about the AAA's Commercial offering, please visit https://www.adr.org/commercial.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

