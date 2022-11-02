Truehold's Trusted Sale-leaseback Brand Arrives in Indianapolis

After successfully unlocking nearly $100 million across five cities in the past year, Indianapolis homeowners can now access their home equity debt-free without having to move

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truehold , the leading provider of residential sale-leasebacks in the nation, today announced its expansion into Indianapolis, Indiana. After bringing its sought-after offering to other Midwest cities St. Louis, Kansas City, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh in the past year, homeowners in Indianapolis can now access their equity in cash with Truehold without having to leave the homes they love.

Home equity in the United States is at an all-time high , but with debt-financing options becoming costly and the emotional strain of moving making selling unappealing, most homeowners feel stuck. Truehold's platform buys your home at a competitive price and then leases it back to you, allowing you to skip the showings and move when you're actually ready to leave home. No surprises, no hidden fees, and no more homeownership stress.

"With mortgage rates on the rise, we're seeing first-hand that homeowners in the US are turning to sale-leasebacks for a flexible and trustworthy option to access their record-high home equity. In fact, Truehold receives close to 1,000 leads a week from both equity-rich homeowners and local realtors with clients who want to move on their own time," said Brian Hardecker, Founder and CEO of Truehold. "After five successful Midwest market launches this past year, I'm excited to expand our community of local residents and partners to the great city of Indianapolis."

Over 300 residents have already used Truehold's reliable sale-leaseback to transform over $50 million in equity into debt-free cash and simplify their lives. Their wealth has helped them achieve a wide variety of goals, including paying off debts, optimizing retirement, and diversifying into income-generating assets. Truehold is an especially appealing option for seniors hoping to age in place – grow older in the comfort of their own homes and not assisted living facilities.

After a transaction, Truehold takes care of the hassles of home ownership like taxes, repairs, and property insurance, while giving residents access to their first-of-its-kind digital home services platform. Developed in-house by Truehold's technology team, the platform is built for residents to take care of their home, health, and wealth all in one place. They can access curated products and services at exclusive discounts, simply submit repair requests, and even use Truehold's concierge service– an on-call team of occupational therapists.

To learn more about Truehold and get an offer on your home in 48 hours, visit Truehold.com .

About Truehold

Truehold is the nation's leading provider of residential sale-leasebacks, the preferred choice for homeowners who want to unlock their equity without taking on debt or moving. A BBB-accredited American company, Truehold has brought together industry-leading experts to unlock nearly $100 million in equity to residents in 6 cities across the Midwest. After a transaction, Truehold residents get access to the Truehold platform, which delivers support in the areas that matter most: health, wealth, and home. To get an offer on your home or become part of our partner network , visit truehold.com .

