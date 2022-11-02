Longines welcomes Jennifer Lawrence, its newest Ambassador of Elegance

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss watchmaker Longines has announced that Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the brand as its newest Ambassador of Elegance. Lawrence has claimed her industry's highest accolades in an astonishingly broad range of roles, and brings a fresh perspective to everything she does, reflected by her firm commitment to the important causes that matter to her. A bold, empowered woman, Jennifer is an ideal addition to the Longines family.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the world's most captivating actresses. With her portrayal of teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012, she established herself as a global star and since then, she has amassed a body of work that has garnered an Academy Award and three additional nominations, a BAFTA, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globes. She has also appeared on Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Matthias Breschan, Longines' CEO, is thrilled that the actress has joined an impressive roster of Ambassadors of Elegance. He says, "Jennifer has the ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity, and off-screen, this translates into an elegance that is both natural and relatable. She is an inspiration to girls and women of all ages and we are proud to welcome her to the Longines family."

Lawrence is looking forward to her partnership with Longines as well. She says, "Longines is rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history's greatest trailblazers. I am thrilled to join the Longines family and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead!"

Although her performances in The Hunger Games films and such contemporary masterpieces as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle have made her a household name, Lawrence is much more than a movie star. In 2018, she established her own production company, Excellent Cadaver, under which she produced her latest film, Causeway, and off screen, Lawrence is a passionate advocate for gender equality, and is on the board of Represent.us, a non-partisan organization working nationwide to pass powerful anti-corruption laws.

Lawrence continued, "Longines has long been synonymous with timeless elegance, which to me, can be defined as a quiet powerfulness met with grace and confidence. And as a native Kentuckian, I've always associated Longines with the Derby and the embodiment of tradition."

With her unique take on elegance, her empathy and compassion, and her ability to inhabit every role – both on- and off-screen – with refreshing honesty and authenticity, Jennifer Lawrence is an inspired and inspiring Longines Ambassador of Elegance and the brand is proud to welcome this brilliant woman to its family.

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the World's leading manufacturer of horological products. With the winged hourglass as its emblem, the brand has outlets in over 150 countries.

