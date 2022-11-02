GOODYEAR UNVEILS THE LARGEST TIRE IN ITS COOPER DISCOVERER® RUGGED TREK™ LINE WITH TWO NEW 37-INCH OPTIONS

The company announced 14 additional sizes between its Cooper Discoverer® Rugged Trek™ and Discoverer® STT Pro™ lines at SEMA

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveiled the biggest tires yet in its Cooper Discoverer® Rugged Trek™ tire line. Designed for lifted pickup trucks, these all-new, large-sized tires feature signature Cooper Knife-Edge and Mountain Pass customizable sidewall designs and will be available to consumers in early 2023.

"While Cooper currently covers the vast majority of mud terrain tire sizes in the market1, tire enthusiasts now have an even bigger, stronger tire assortment to help them travel off-road with confidence and stylize their vehicle," said Michiel Kramer, executive director of Product Marketing at Goodyear. "The line extension into more enthusiast sizes is a direct response to the success of the Cooper Discoverer® Rugged Trek™, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers."

"Flotation" tires like the Cooper Discoverer® Rugged Trek™, which are designed to hold larger masses of air, perform well over softer ground and provide an appealing look, have become increasingly popular with off-road enthusiasts. The new 37x12.50R20LT Discoverer® Rugged Trek™ flotation tire is part of a 10-size expansion that started during the summer of 2022 and will continue into the first quarter of 2023. Containing deeper tread blocks to enhance off-road traction and increase tire tread life, the Cooper Discoverer® Rugged Trek™ offers a competitive tread life limited warranty, as well as a 55,000-mile treadwear limited warranty for flotation tires.

In line with Cooper's focus on the sizes that off-road enthusiasts want, the company also unveiled four newly developed flotation sizes for the popular Cooper Discoverer® STT Pro™, including 35X12.50R22LT LRF, 33X12.50R20LT LRF, 35X12.50R18LT LRD and 35X12.50R17LT LRE sizes.

Providing exceptional traction and performance on even the harshest terrain, the Cooper Discoverer® STT Pro™ features Cooper's trademarked Armor-Tek3 carcass construction which helps provide durability and guard against damage on the trails. The 33- and 35-inch tires will help to meet the needs of customers looking to go off-road in particularly muddy conditions, while also providing the curb appeal tire enthusiasts are looking for.

For more information about the Discoverer® Rugged and Discoverer® STT Pro™, as well as all of Cooper Tire's on-and-off road tires, visit www.coopertire.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Cooper Tire

Cooper Tire, a subsidiary of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Nasdaq: GT), specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

1 Based on 2021 market data provided by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association

