CogniVision's Innovative Document Viewer Helps Find Information Ten-Fold Faster on SharePoint

New viewer reinvents enterprise content search by leveraging the power of the human brain, augmented by AI, for the last mile of search.

PASADENA, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CogniVision, a leader in document display technology, formally announced CogniVision OneView, its patented universal viewer for Microsoft SharePoint that dramatically reduces time to review and find information from search results - by a factor of ten.

"Search typically takes one to five seconds," said Basker Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, CogniVision and a McKinsey alumnus. "However, reviewing search results and finding specific information within documents is often tedious, time-consuming, and takes a long time,"

CogniVision OneView is the first major reinvention of document viewing and display technology in decades. It pairs technological advances with human capabilities to provide better viewer interface for AI-driven enterprise content search. Leveraging a person's innate pattern recognition and cognitive capabilities, CogniVision OneView enables users to find needed information extremely fast without having to read through pages of tedious text.

SharePoint offers options to display search results in either a list or modified list view to enhance reading.

However, the human brain operates in an analog world, storing and recognizing information as images rather than text. A study by leading neuroscientists from MIT published in the journal Attention, Perception, and Psychophysics and referenced in MIT News found that "the human brain can process entire images that the eye sees for as little as 13 milliseconds."

Searching images is hundreds of times faster than reading text. Users can quickly refine relevance in SharePoint search when search results are displayed as thumbnail images in CogniVision, rather than textual summaries.

However, CogniVision is not just an image-centric thumbnail viewer.

CogniVision is a "display engine" offering patented document navigation using progressive adjacent display panels and page filtering to just the relevant pages within a document containing specific search keywords highlighted.

CogniVision's "game changer" display and navigation system replicate the analog user experience of working with paper files in finding information within digital documents from SharePoint's search results - ten times faster than current viewers.

Improving the enterprise content search experience within SharePoint only requires using CogniVision as an alternate Viewer to accelerate the review process.

CogniVision has a minimal footprint. It does not alter anything within SharePoint. It requires no schema changes and will work with existing document repositories, without any changes to taxonomy or metadata.

Initial deployments have proven invaluable to banks and financial institutions and can address significant pain points in other enterprises.

CogniVision OneView is provided on a subscription basis and is available for deployment either on-premises, in a private cloud, or as a secure SaaS.

To request a demo, please visit https://cognivision.com/

For more information:

About CogniVision

CogniVision started as ImageScan, assisting banks with their imaging conversion needs. With Fortune 500 clients such as Wells Fargo, Visa, Bank of America, Northern Trust, Mellon Bank, Bank of the West, and Bank of New York, ImageScan has over 25 years of experience in digitizing content and optimizing banking operations. The CogniVision platform, consisting of CogniVision OneView and Workspace, evolved out of client frustration with using de facto search within Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms such as Microsoft SharePoint, IBM FileNet, Fiserv Director, OpenText Documentum, and others. The platform reinvents digital document viewing, search, and management. It has become an intuitive, easy-to-use solution for banks and modern enterprises to migrate off paper files to capture, organize and work with documents digitally from any source.

