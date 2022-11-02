BetterInvesting Board of Directors Welcomes New Members: an Indianapolis Bank Senior Vice President and a Madison, Wisconsin, Entrepreneur

TROY, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BetterInvesting Board of Directors has named two new members, Patricia Gamble-Moore, of Indianapolis, and Daniel G. Guerra, Jr., of Madison, Wisconsin, to each serve a four-year term on the Board. BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit investment education association based in Troy, Michigan.

Eve Lewis, of Milford, Ohio, a long-time Board member and most recently the vice chair, was term limited.

BetterInvesting, founded in 1951, has helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. The association is based on the belief that anyone can become a successful lifelong stock investor by following sound, practical investing principles. BetterInvesting offers memberships both to individuals and investment clubs at www.betterinvesting.org.

Gamble-Moore is a senior vice president, market manager for PNC Community Development Banking in Indiana. She is responsible for developing relationships and growing community development loans, investments and services that meet the needs of low- and moderate-income communities.

"We are excited to have Pat and Daniel join us, each bringing years of diverse professional experience and community involvement to our board of directors" said NAIC/BetterInvesting Board of Directors Chair Cy Lynch.

Lynch continued, "Pat's extensive volunteer community involvement and professional focus on financial education of youth, seniors and at‐risk populations will bring new perspectives to our efforts to increase our effectiveness in reaching varied demographic groups. Daniel's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on problem-solving will contribute to BetterInvesting's ability to assure that our services match the needs of prospective members of tomorrow."

Gamble-Moore brings to the BetterInvesting Board knowledge gained from 30 years of experience in banking, affordable housing, community economic development, nonprofit consulting and philanthropy. She is a vital member of her community and currently serves on numerous boards and committees, including as chair of board of Second Helpings of Indianapolis; vice chair of the board of New Hope of Indiana; secretary of the board of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana; chair of the board of Housing and Economic Concepts, Indianapolis Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee; United Way of Central Indiana, Human Services Professional Renewal and Capital Funds Project committees; and the Ball State University Miller Leadership Academy Advisory Board.

She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Mu Omega Chapter and Impact 100. She is an active member of the I2K Ivy Investment Klub, serving as the portfolio manager.

Gamble-Moore received the 2021 Hamilton County (Indiana) Leadership Academy Impact Award, where she led the creation of its first DEI Committee. In 2020 she was named an "Indianapolis Business Journal" Woman of Influence. She also received Prosperity Indiana's Michael Carroll Community Economic Development Leadership Award in 2018.

In Madison, Wisconsin, Guerra is the founder of ArgusX, a software enabled stock trading company; Altus a training and compliance company for health care professionals; and SDMCentral, which develops tools for patients and doctors to make better care decision together. Guerra says his immigrant father's challenging health care journey fuels his passion for innovations for patients and the dedicated workers in clinics, hospitals, and other facilities.

Guerra has a long history of volunteering. He served as chairperson of the board of directors Madison's Community Development Authority from 2011 to 2019. This agency champions redevelopment efforts for the city and oversees the Section 8 federal housing program and the city's public housing program that assists 1,800 people.

He has also participated in national Hispanic efforts including a program at Stanford University Latino Entrepreneurship Program and a member of the national Latino Business Action Network.

In addition, Guerra currently is a member of the board of directors for the Latino Professional Association of Greater Madison, Inc.

Prior to starting Altus, his first company, he worked in the web technologies and software development industry.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

