VertexOne Goes Live at SmartestEnergy with New Billing and CIS System

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , the leading provider of enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the utility and energy industry, today announced its partnership with SmartestEnergy , a national energy retail provider and wholesale commodity trader in the U.S., to provide its VXretail and VXexchange products for the company's billing/customer information system (CIS) and electronic data interchange (EDI).

"VertexOne was able to complete the transition in just five months, with zero disruption to business operations."

Launching its services in the U.S. in 2019, SmartestEnergy currently supplies 6.7 TWh of electricity to more than 3,100 customers in the Northeast. Along with trading power, gas, capacity and renewables on the wholesale markets, the organization also provides structured route-to-market services to numerous energy service companies.

"SmartestEnergy had a need for an innovative and scalable solution that could handle the complexities of their customers and products and support their continued growth across the New England and Texas markets," said VertexOne's Senior Vice President Ananda Goswami . "They also serve a high number of commercial and industrial clients, so it was crucial to have a quick, smooth migration."

"Migrating energy providers to a new billing solution can take anywhere from ten months to a year," said SmartestEnergy's CEO Andy Cormie. "VertexOne was able to complete the transition in just five months, with zero disruption to business operations — a seamless transition to products that allow us to meet today's needs and scale for the growth that will come."

VertexOne is one of the few platforms that can efficiently process high volumes of interval level meter data, along with wholesale day-ahead and real-time data, to meet the needs of energy providers that service large commercial and industrial organizations with complex billing.

With nearly three decades of experience serving the utility industry, VertexOne's highly advanced and forward-thinking billing solutions can seamlessly track and apply varying rates, meeting the complex challenges businesses like SmartestEnergy face.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS software solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 350 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our customers to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit https://www.vertexone.net .

