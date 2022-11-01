Tarena to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in November 2022:

Ms. Ping Wei, Tarena's chief financial officer, will host virtual one-on-one or group meetings for investors and analysts. There will be a presentation on the Company's recent financial and business highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the Sidoti conference, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/november-micro-cap-virtual-conference. And to register for the Huaxi Securities conference, please contact Huaxi Securities.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in STEAM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tarena International, Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@tedu.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

In China

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com

In the U.S.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com

