Spartech Announces Dave Murphy as Director of Sales and David Dennemann as Account Manager

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce two new additions to the team: Dave Murphy as Director of Sales, Central Region, and David Dennemann as Account Manager, Western Region.

Murphy will be instrumental in development and execution of a sales strategy focused on long-term profitable growth for the complete line of Spartech products, while Dennemann will be responsible for driving profitable sales growth as he works with both Spartech distribution channel partners and direct customers.

Prior to coming to Spartech, Murphy has held varying sales management positions of increasing responsibility throughout his career. Most recently he was the Regional Sales Director – North American for Lindal Group of Hamburg, Germany. He holds a BS in Economics from Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois, and an MBA from Purdue University.

Dennemann spent the last nine years with a plastic's material manufacturer in their Pennsylvania, Washington, and California locations in Sales, with his most recent position as Senior Outside Sales Representative. At his former position he demonstrated a strong track record in growing sales and closing new business utilizing a consultative selling approach. In 2020, Dennemann was selected as a recipient for the prestigious President's Club Award. He holds a BS in Business Administration from Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 17 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf®, Royalite®, Korad®, PreservaPak®, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

