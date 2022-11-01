Performance Trust Announces Evolution of Financial Institutions Group, Addition of Dan Pake

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Pake to its Investment Banking team. The addition of Pake expands Performance Trust's reach with depository institutions in the Western United States and builds on the differentiated approach of its Financial Institutions Group.

"Investment Banking is vitally important to our commitment to provide clients with holistic advice and execution related to the balance sheet, capital, regulatory risk positioning, and strategic planning. Dan brings strong experience, furthering our ability to serve our industry partners" said David Gobberdiel, Head of Financial Institutions Group, Performance Trust.

Pake joins Performance Trust as a Managing Director, covering depositories in the Western United States after 10 years as Head of West Coast Investment Banking at Hovde Group. His background includes working with private and public banks and thrifts, credit unions, specialty finance companies, private equity, and institutional investors to identify, cultivate, and execute investment banking transactions. Pake previously held positions at BB&T Capital Markets.

"We are living in a 'never-seen-before market' – this calls for new thinking. How will banks lead their communities moving forward? Guided by an objective decision-making methodology, Performance Trust partners with individual bank leadership teams across the country to be the heartbeat of their community," said Chirag Shah, Performance Trust CEO.

Performance Trust is focused on redefining the investment banking industry by offering a unique and customized approach to strategic advisory, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and balance sheet solutions for financial institutions.

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. Identifying your path to independence requires better tools and clear insights which lead to great decisions. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com.

