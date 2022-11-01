Keyway Announces Acquisition of Lakeside Multifamily Property in Dallas

The purchase marks Keyway's entry into the multifamily space

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyway , the technology platform that radically simplifies commercial real estate transactions, today announced the closing of its first multifamily acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 157-unit Lakeside on Spring Valley apartment community in Richardson.

Keyway (PRNewswire)

Keyway enters multifamily space with acquisition of Lakeside Apartment Community in Dallas, Texas .

The complex has 15 buildings with one- and two-bedroom residences, with an average unit size of about 800 square feet. It also has two resort-style swimming pools and frontage on a private lake. Its location at 1000 W Spring Valley Road offers easy access to both Interstate 635 and Highway 75 and a quick commute to some of DFW's major employment centers in Downtown Dallas, Plano, Allen, and McKinney. The Lakeside community will be rebranded after a $3 million renovation.

Matias Recchia, Keyway co-founder and CEO said, "We are excited to enter the Texas market with such a well-managed and well-known property. The fact that it has never traded before, coupled with the fact that the deal was transacted off market, are both a testament to how we are approaching multifamily and Texas overall. We want to be the best partner for owners and brokers who are serious about getting deals done smoothly and efficiently, and we expect this to be the first of many transactions for Keyway in the market."

Keyway dramatically simplifies CRE transactions by reducing costs by 50% and transaction time by 90%, benefiting brokers, sellers, and buyers alike. Keyway also fills an important gap for those institutional investors not structured to handle smaller deals, while at the same time providing a predictable and efficient process for every transaction.

"Keyway's platform is built to provide creative and efficient real estate solutions to both investors and to smaller operators," said co-founder and COO Sebastian Wilner. "We're seeing tremendous product-market fit and are excited to continue transforming real estate with technology."

To learn more about Keyway, visit whykeyway.com

About Keyway

Keyway is the company dedicated to building the new CRE ecosystem. They identify opportunities and run transactions smoothly providing an uncommonly simple experience for sellers of commercial real estate. The company launched in 2021 and is headquartered in New York.

Media contact:

Katie Curnutte

Kingston Marketing Group

katie@kingstonmarketing.group

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keyway