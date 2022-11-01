Curbee Expands To Southern California

Consumers in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Fountain Valley and Westminster, can now experience Curbee's mobile service offering.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 -- Curbee , a mobile car-repair company redefining the convenience and transparency of traditional car maintenance, today announced the launch of five new markets across Southern California.

"We are thrilled to expand into Southern California and bring the convenience of mobile car care to even more happy customers," said Denise Leleux, CEO of Curbee. "This launch represents the next major step by our company to expand its footprint across California to deliver a reliable, enjoyable, and efficient car care experience to the masses."

Curbee is transforming the traditional car care industry and bringing it into the modern age through technology and a human-centered experience, focusing on customer service and ensuring car owners feel their car care needs are in the hands of reliable, knowledgeable, and friendly mechanics. With the details, data, and transparency, car owners know exactly how their car is doing and what care their car needs.

Customers in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Fountain Valley and Westminster can now book an at home, or at work service with Curbee. Offerings include mobile brake replacements, oil changes, battery replacements, eco-friendly car washes, vehicle diagnostics and more. Curbee's full list of services are available by simply booking an appointment at www.curbee.com or calling 1-866-CURBEE-1.

And with all appointments, customers receive Curbee's Motor Top 20 Award-Winning, multi-point Signature Health Check, making car care one less chore customers have to worry about. The Signature Health Check looks at:

Engine bay - including air filter, brake fluid, cooling system hoses, and belts

Tires and brakes - including tread depth, calipers, rotors, and brake lines

Suspension parts - including CV boots, struts and shocks

Dashboard warning lights

Lights, both interior and exterior

As an introduction to Southern California, Curbee will be offering new customers a $50 discount on their first service by using code WELCOME50 at checkout through December 1, 2022.

About Curbee

Founded in 2020 by leaders and builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a human-centered, mobile car care experience for busy people and businesses that want hassle-free car care. To learn more about Curbee's mobile car care service, visit www.curbee.com .

