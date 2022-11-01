Color Star Gathers Global Business Elites by Co-hosting Hurun UAE Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse"), signed a contract with Hurun Report Inc. ("Hurun") to jointly organize the Hurun UAE Summit. The event is scheduled to take place between the 23rd and 25th of January 2023 at the National Exhibition Center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At the event, hundreds of top business elites and entrepreneurs from around the world will gather together for the presentation of Hurun's UAE List.

Established in 1999 by British researcher Rupert Hoogewerf, also known as Mr. Hu Run, Hurun is an international authority that tracks and records changes in entrepreneurial groups. The lists they publish every year in many countries and regions around the world are regarded as industry benchmarks by the public. At the same time, the summit also provides a powerful networking platform for global companies and entrepreneurs. It is understood that in addition to the Hurun UAE Summit, Hurun will also be coming to the United States, with two summits scheduled in Los Angeles on November 10, 2022, and Boston on January 14, 2023. As a NASDAQ-listed company, Color Star is working in the fields of metaverse technology, artificial intelligence, celebrity management, large-scale performances, digital copyright, etc. The Hurun UAE Summit will be an excellent opportunity for Color Star to introduce its business to the world, and to convince more enterprises to join the ColorWorld Metaverse ("Color World") platform. At the same time, this event will lay a good foundation for more cooperation in the future between Hurun and Color Star.

Today, Color Star is developing very rapidly, covering all aspects from artificial intelligence, metaverse technology, and mobile applications to celebrity entertainment and large-scale exhibitions. However, the public currently has a one-sided understanding of what Color Star really is about. The Company hopes to build on its brand reputation through a variety of different ways, and get in touch with more business resource platforms.

Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, said: "Despite being a technology company, our business focus is very broad, not only in our online segments, but also our offline ones. Each of our business segments are independent, unconstrained, but working together. This allows us to freely and effectively face the needs and environments of various markets. Through these varied segments, we hope to extract a bit from every market and build an incredible business resource network which will contribute to our growth. Our cooperation with Hurun can also attract more exceptional companies to pay attention to our Company and our metaverse, and hopefully it will lead to new partnerships."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.