AutoNation Celebrates 14 Million Vehicles Sold, Underscoring Industry-Leading Position as America's Most Admired Automotive Retailer

"Dream & Drive" sweepstakes to include over 1.4 million in prizes and a grand prize of a new vehicle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced that it is celebrating the sale of its 14 millionth vehicle, the only automotive retailer to reach this milestone and marking a significant achievement for the industry leader with the most 5-star reviews of any automotive retailer group of all time, according to Reputation.

To commemorate the occasion, AutoNation has partnered with TLC Marketing, the global leader in reward marketing programs, to launch a 23-day "Dream & Drive" sweepstakes, beginning November 1, where Customers can play online every day for chances to win over $1.4 million in prizes. Prizes include gift cards for travel, hotel stays, dining, gas, live entertainment, and movies, as well as subscriptions for services, wellness activities, and more. Participating players can also earn up to 25 sweepstakes entries per day for the grand prize giveaway of a new truck.*

"Selling 14 million vehicles is a remarkable milestone for AutoNation, accomplished as a result of the passion and commitment of our Associates," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. "Collectively, we have risen to the occasion, demonstrating what it means to 'Go Be Great' by delivering quality vehicles and a peerless Customer experience to satisfied car shoppers from coast to coast."

Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding Customer expectations, AutoNation has one-hundred and twenty-nine (129) AutoNation stores certified in the J.D. Power 2022 Dealer of Excellence Program, which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional Customer service.

Founded in 1996 with just 12 AutoNation locations, the automotive retail giant now boasts more than 250 retail locations across the nation that sell new vehicles as well as pre-owned vehicles with one haggle-free price, and associated services. The Company is committed to the Customer experience and the communities it serves.

AutoNation has also made DRVPNK (Drive Pink) and its mission to end cancer its singular philanthropic objective and an integral part of its culture, having raised and donated nearly $35 million to cancer charities since 2013. As part of the Company's year-round DRVPNK initiative, AutoNation Associates joined an all-star team—including Inter Miami CF players Aimé Mabika and Robbie Robinson, Miami Marlins Anthony Bender and Cody Poteet, and Miami Dolphins player Liam Eichenberg for its annual Drive Pink Across America Day at DRV PNK Stadium. Associates filled 500 Totes for Hope cancer comfort bags and delivered them to hospitals and treatment centers in South Florida. Associates in AutoNation stores from coast to coast joined in to deliver thousands more bags to local cancer facilities in their markets.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and https://twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

