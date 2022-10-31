Virtusa Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that Virtusa has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Amazon EKS.

Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation differentiates Virtusa as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a deep understanding of Amazon EKS and demonstrated experience in helping customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Enterprises have stepped up their focus on modernization to renovate legacy applications. This Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation showcases how Virtusa employs services to support complex needs and circumvent key challenges," said Raymond Hennings, Virtusa, EVP and Head of Alliances and Strategic Deals. "We've established ourselves as a proven provider of this emerging technology buoyed by our work with AWS to deploy modernized applications that help expedite portfolio and business transformation."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience in delivering specific AWS services.

By using Amazon EKS, Virtusa's Application Modernization offering provides clients with a frictionless experience when deploying containerized applications on AWS. Because Virtusa built its Open Innovation Platform (OIP) on Amazon EKS, which is also tested on AWS Outposts, Virtusa has expanded its capabilities for customers to seamlessly deploy hybrid cloud solutions built on OIP. Virtusa is also an AWS Premier Tier Services Consulting Partner and has a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS to help global enterprises get the full value of cloud investments.

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

