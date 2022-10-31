Normalyze co-founder and CTO, Ravi Ithal, Named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Normalyze , a data-first cloud security platform, today announced that Ravi Ithal, chief technology officer and co-founder, has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List . The Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 list recognizes the top cybersecurity influencers providing immense value to the industry with groundbreaking research, visionary thought leadership, and consistent leadership and culture-building accolades.

The rise of cloud computing has increased the complexity of the enterprise attack surface. A recent survey from IDC found that 98% of organizations queried reported at least one cloud data breach in the past 18 months. As a result, security teams don't know where their data resides or its value, leading to difficulty avoiding data breaches. Normalyze's secret sauce is its ability to gather all security stakeholders - from the CISO to the security engineer, to DevOps - in one user interface to discover data, classify it, and prioritize discovery of attack paths that can lead to sensitive information.

"I've been fortunate enough to be part of some industry - and category-defining cybersecurity companies - for a couple of decades now and I can tell you that cybersecurity has never been more important for economic and national security as it is now. It's incredibly humbling to be recognized for the accomplishment that led to assembling the smart team at Normalyze," said Ithal. "Cloud data is adding so much complexity right now and I really believe in the work we're doing at Normalyze to share best practices and let people trust their data in the cloud again."

"We need leaders in the cybersecurity industry now more than ever," said Jack Campbell, Managing Editor, Enterprise Security Tech. "The industry is bogged down by the daily cat and mouse game with cyber criminals, so we need industry leaders that are forward-looking and have a vision for how we can move the industry forward and solve macro security problems instead of simply firefighting. We're honored to be able to recognize these leaders for the value that they are bringing to the market and their dedication to moving the cybersecurity industry forward."

