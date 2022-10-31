BWH HOTEL GROUP REDEFINES EXTENDED-SEGMENT WITH LAUNCH OF HOME BY BWH

The New Developer-Friendly Brand Enters Midscale Segment with a Strong Pipeline

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the company's 2022 Annual Convention, BWH Hotel Group announced the launch of HOME by BWHSM. Competing in the midscale extended-stay segment, HOME by BWH was created to address the needs of both travelers and hotel developers in today's hospitality landscape.

BWH Hotel Group (PRNewswire)

"We know that extended-stay is an important market segment and there is tremendous demand for more options in this category, so we are extremely proud to bring a new product offering to developers and our valued guests," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "HOME by BWH is redefining the extended-stay segment with a new approach to the extended-stay experience."

BWH Hotel Group collaborated with active extended-stay developers to create a lean prototype that offers credible return on investment. HOME by BWH is a clean, streamlined, modern and fresh approach to extended-stay with the philosophy of "options, not mandates," which is unique for this segment. Guests will find all their needs taken care of at HOME by BWH, while hoteliers will enjoy more flexibility in the areas of breakfast, design elements and operations.

"The extended-stay segment has been outperforming the industry, is driving 25% higher revenue than in 2019, and it is showing no signs of slowing down," added Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "When talking to our hoteliers about the segment and assessing what is on the market, we recognized an opportunity to change the way extended-stay is designed, both for the developer and guest. We've already seen a lot of excitement about HOME by BWH and I am proud to be introducing the brand with a healthy pipeline."

HOME by BWH is launching with a prototype for new construction, and conversion opportunities will also be available. The brand is announced with a strong pipeline and development efforts for the brand will be focused on proven extended-stay markets where demand for new product is strong.

Every HOME by BWH property will be provided unparalleled support with the formation of a dedicated extended-stay support team. Hoteliers will also gain access to BWH Hotel Group's award-winning website, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hotels will also have access to a revenue manager to maximize revenue and reduce operating costs. HOME by BWH will benefit from BWH Hotel Group's reputation for providing superior guest service and will have access to the industry-leading Best Western Rewards® program, which boasts nearly 50 million members worldwide.

About BWH Hotel Group®

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director of Public Relations

Katie.ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BWH Hotel Group