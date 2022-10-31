5WPR Named 3x Finalist in Ragan's Media Relations Awards 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce its client work has been announced as a finalist in Ragan's Media Relations Awards 2022.

The Parenting team's work for client Lansinoh has been named a finalist in the Use of a Celebrity or Personality category, for coordinating partnership details with actress Mandy Moore's team, to support the campaign around highlighting a real and unfiltered representation of a woman's postpartum journey.

"The Parenting team is passionate about elevating Lansinoh and their work, ensuring the right audiences have access to their products and resources," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The team exceeded client expectations and continues to raise the standard."

5W's Technology team and its work with client Samsung's SmartThings, which worked to illustrate the real-world applications of 'SmartThings Build' - a partnership solution designed to help builders, property management companies, and real estate developers create and manage connected living experiences across properties and homes at scale, has been named a finalist in the Traditional & New Media Integration category.

The Corporate team has been recognized as a finalist in the Innovation in Media Relations category for their work with Sinclair Broadcast Group, supporting the announcement of the company's new streaming app as a major rebrand and partnership with Bally Sports.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our media relations work at a time when competition for media attention is at an all-time high," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "Our teams went above and beyond, finding creative opportunities to capture and hold consumer attention, and this is a well-deserved recognition for our teams."

Winners will be announced at Ragan's PR Daily Awards luncheon on Monday, December 12, in New York City.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas.

