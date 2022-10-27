Women in Wealth Management Award Finalists Announced

Winners to be announced at Excell REPRESENT

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Carson Group, Fidelity Institutional®, Financial Independence Group and Mariner Wealth Advisors announced the finalists for the first-ever Excell REPRESENT Women in Wealth Management Awards.

Excell REPRESENT (PRNewswire)

The awards celebrate and honor the women (and men!) who are making a difference in financial advice, the representation of women in the field, and in their communities. Winners will be announced live at the Excell REPRESENT Women in Wealth Awards ceremony in Nashville on November 9. The event will be emceed by industry consultant, Suzanne Siracuse, who launched the InvestmentNews Women to Watch awards in 2015.

The awards recognize achievement in five areas and finalists include:

Community Influence Award

Highlights a woman who is using her platform or area of expertise to give back to her community in a meaningful way that generates a lasting impact on that community.

Kamila Elliott , CFP ® , Founder and CEO, Collective Wealth Partners, CFP Board Chair

Stacy Francis , CFP ® , CDFA, President & CEO, Francis Financial , Inc. and Founder of Savvy Ladies

Sheryl Hickerson , Founder & Chief Engagement Officer, Females & Finance

Industry Transformer Award

Honors a woman who is driving transformation and innovation in wealth management and someone who is bringing real change for the overall betterment of our industry at large or those we serve.

Hannah Moore , CFP ® , Founder and CEO, Amplified Planning

Kristi Martin Rodriguez , Senior Vice President, Nationwide Retirement Institute ®

Dana Wilson , Founder and CEO, Changing How Individuals Prosper (CHIP)

Rising Star Award

Recognizes a woman, with five years or fewer in the industry, who is already making a difference in wealth management or to her clients. This emerging leader shows ongoing dedication by contributing to our profession through industry volunteerism or by sharing her views and best practices on a variety of key topics.

Liv Gagnon , Co-Founder, Choir

Lindsey Lewis , MBA, ChFC ® , CFP ® , Director & Chair, the American College Center for Women in Financial Services

Anna N'Jie-Konte, MBA, CFP®, Founder and Financial Advisor, Dare to Dream Financial Planning

Mentor of the Year Award

This award is open to both men and women who have acted as both mentors and allies to many women in the wealth management industry. This honoree has actively supported women through career advice in growing their practices, navigating through their organizations, and getting paid fairly, or for creating a culture of empowerment at their firm that empowers women to advance and bring their full selves to work.

Melanie Hasty-Grant , Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Waterstone Private Wealth Management,

Jamie Hopkins , Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions, Carson Group

Kay Lynn Mayhue , CFP®, AEP®, RFC®, President, Merit Financial Advisors

Career of Excellence Award

Honors a woman who has been in the financial advice profession for a minimum of 20 years and who has demonstrated success and leadership in her career, along with a proven ability to affect change in the industry. The honoree will have served as a mentor/role model and advocate for other women and has used her influence to champion discussion and solutions around diversity and inclusion.

Carina Diamond , Chief Growth Officer, Dakota Wealth Management

Lazetta Rainey Braxton MBA, CFP ® , Founder & CEO of Lazetta & Associates and Co-CEO, 2050 Wealth Partners

Margaret Starner CFP®, Senior Vice President, Financial Planner, The Starner Group of Raymond James

"We know that representation is critical to the future of our industry. This community is a powerful one and I'm convinced that if we work together, we can create lasting change. This year's nominees are positively impacting the industry and represent the problem solvers, innovators and disrupters in the profession, and we are pleased to recognize and honor their achievements," said Suzanne Siracuse, founder and CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services LLC.

Finalists for each category were selected by a panel of industry leaders with a track record of supporting women and other diverse communities. Winners will be announced live at the Excell REPRESENT Women in Wealth Awards ceremony in Nashville on November 9. Those not in attendance can follow conference happenings, including the award winners, on Twitter @CarsonGroupLLC #ExcellRepresent.

Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Financial Independence Group

Financial Independence Group empowers financial professionals to serve their household planning needs in insurance planning and brokerage. Its core lines of distribution include Life, Annuity, Care Planning, and Disability Income insurance in both fixed and registered capacities. Financial professionals may use its services transactionally or customize an offering to include full-service household client servicing.

Fidelity Institutional

Fidelity Institutional® provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisers (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies through National Financial Services LLC (NFS) or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. In addition to providing services to third-party institutions, the NFS brokerage platform supports all the clearing and custody businesses at Fidelity, including Fidelity's retail and capital markets businesses.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Institutional (together "Fidelity") is an independent company, unaffiliated with CARSON. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between CARSON and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by CARSON and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content. Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Institutional are registered trademarks of FMR LLC. Fidelity Institutional provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through the National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. [eReview number 1051884.1.0].

Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we provide 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that's flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they can achieve their goals—we're committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We've built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – all under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients' lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors and its affiliates now advise on over $60 billion in assets (as of 6/30/2022).

Press Contact:

Carson Group

Megan Belt

531.213.2539

meganbelt@carsongroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carson Group