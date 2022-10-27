SPS PoolCare Appoints Home-Services Industry Titan, Lance Martin, as Chief Operating Officer.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS PoolCare, the fastest-growing swimming pool services company in the United States, today named home-services industry heavyweight, Lance Martin, as its Chief Operating Officer.

In a landmark move for the swimming pool service industry, Martin will join SPS PoolCare from Terminix, a $2.1 Billion revenue public company. At Terminix, Martin led domestic operations – both commercial and residential – driving a team of more than 8,500 staff across the United States and reporting directly to the CEO. Over the course of a decorated 30-year career with Terminix – starting in a management trainee role where he spent time in the field as a Technician – Martin held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately securing the role of Senior Vice President, Field Operations.

"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Lance to the SPS PoolCare team," said Fraser Ramseyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This is not only a monumental day for our development as a company, but for the entire swimming pool service industry. Lance's deep background in the home services space is an ideal fit for us. He is a world-class operator and an inspirational leader, and he will be a highly valuable addition to our leadership team."

Lance Martin added, "SPS is a company that's rapidly on the rise, and this opportunity is like nothing I've seen before. The foundations Fraser and the team have managed to lay over the last 18 months is a credit to them.

"Most importantly, SPS PoolCare put their customers and team members at the center of everything they do – which is the epitome of my last three decades at Terminix and what we aspired to build. These shared values are what really appealed to me about the role. I can't wait to help take SPS PoolCare to the next level, and put the swimming pool service industry on the map."

About SPS PoolCare

As the fastest growing swimming pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on pace to perform one million weekly pool services per year and employs more than 500 staff across four states. Backed by Storr Capital, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt, as it continues to make owning a pool a joy, not a burden. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members.

Read more at spspoolcare.com

About Storr Capital

Storr Capital is a platform-specialist private-equity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, with over $146 million of assets under management. The firm invests in highly fragmented, high‑margin industries – creating value through the aggregation, enhancement, and support of strategic core assets. Storr Capital also seeks to actively partner with high‑quality management teams, unlock operational improvements, and provide capital to support growth initiatives.

Read more at storrcapital.com

