RAD Technology Medical Systems Partners with Antelope Valley Medical Center on Emergency Department Addition

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD), a provider of custom, modular healthcare facilities, has partnered with Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC), a facility of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District located in Lancaster, California, to provide them with a modular Emergency Department addition.

Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO, Edward Mirzabegian, the hospital’s executive team, and Antelope Valley Healthcare District board members, Kristina Hong, NP and Don Parazo, M.D. stand in the area of where the new modular Emergency Department will be located. (PRNewswire)

The new addition will be 7,200 square feet and certified as an OSHPD-1 facility. The building will include 40 treatment bays, a nurses' station and support areas. When complete, the additional emergency room space will allow Antelope Valley Medical Center to better meet their patient demand of around 9,000 patients a month.

"This has been a much-anticipated project," said Edward Mirzabegian, AVMC Chief Executive Officer. "AVMC is the 2nd busiest emergency room in the State; without a doubt, this expansion needed to happen to accommodate the growing need in this region. As the only level II trauma center and ED (emergency department) approved for pediatric care, we're excited for this expansion and what it'll mean to this community."

With modular construction, the modules are constructed off site at a factory. This benefits the hospital and its community, as it will greatly reduce the amount of disruption a project like this typically has on patients and staff.

"Factory construction is underway and the modules are currently scheduled to arrive on site this winter," said Mike Kosinski, RAD's Vice President of Construction and Field Operations. "We are pleased we are able to use our modular technology to benefit Antelope Valley Medical Center and the surrounding community."

"We look forward to the completion of the ED (emergency department) expansion," said Don Parazo, M.D., Antelope Valley Healthcare District board member. "This expansion will allow for a more spacious workflow, and provide additional support to our patients."

The addition will be connected to the existing emergency department and located in part of the current ambulance drop off area. It will look and operate as though it has always been a part of the original building.

The new addition is scheduled to be fully operational this spring.

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

About Antelope Valley Medical Center

Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC), the only full-service, acute-care hospital in the Antelope Valley. AVMC has been delivering exceptional care to the community since 1955. It offers the region's only Level II Trauma Center, Pediatric unit, NICU, Inpatient Mental Health Department, Labor and Delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary & Comprehensive Stroke Center and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center. AVMC is now a Thrombectomy Capable Center. More information is available at www.avmc.org or by calling (661) 949-5000. Follow us @avmedicalcenter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems