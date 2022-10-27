iWave Launches New Predictive Modeling for Identifying Ideal Donors

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is excited to announce the launch of their new custom predictive modeling feature, Multi-Lens Modeling.

Multi-Lens Modeling leverages AI, advanced segmentation analytics and unparalleled customization

iWave's Multi-Lens Modeling provides new predictive power by uncovering opportunities that fuel all fundraising programs simultaneously. The first of its kind in the nonprofit industry, Multi-Lens Modeling leverages AI, advanced segmentation analytics and unparalleled customization to match ideal donors to an organization's unique fundraising goals.

iWave has removed the drawbacks of traditional predictive models — long turn-around times to build or adjust, inconsistent accuracy, and requirements to provide a lot of internal donor data. Multi-Lens Modeling provides custom model templates that can be dynamically adjusted at any time, fueled by the industry's most comprehensive wealth and philanthropic data, and with the ability to view model results side-by-side so institutions can make strategic decisions across their fundraising strategies.

iWave's new custom predictive models include:

Annual Giving Model - Identifies donors among lower capacity donors for annual appeal upgrades

Direct Mail Model - Segments donors based on their giving interests to help tailor campaign messaging

Mid-level Giving - Identifies the best prospects and donors for mid-level gifts

Major Giving Model - Identifies major donor prospects

Capital Campaign Model - Identifies the top prospects and donors for a capital campaign

"We've used [Multi-Lens Modeling] to see if there were any members with high capacity we didn't know about, so we could target them for the quiet phase of our capital campaign," says Kendall Valliere, Director of Development at the Jewish Community Alliance. "The ability to see different ratings based on our capital campaign [goals] versus annual giving is a real difference maker. I really like being able to adjust each [model] and see all of them side by side,"

With Multi-Lens Modeling, nonprofits can strategically leverage their entire donor database and harness the huge untapped potential within to drive all of their fundraising efforts.

"We've built this custom predictive modeling feature exclusively for nonprofits, healthcare and education institutions to give them the ability to utilize models for all of their fundraising goals and adjust models at any time to suit their priorities," said Mary Cote, VP Product. "We're excited to help pave the way for accessible and versatile predictive modeling that helps organizations further their missions."

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook and Instagram.

