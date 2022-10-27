Dominion Energy Marks 10th Anniversary of Troops to Energy Jobs Initiative

Dominion Energy has hired more than 1,600 veterans since initiative began in 2012

More than 3,000 veterans currently work for the company, about 18% of the workforce

Company offers specialized training, college credits and other resources to support veteran employees

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Troops to Energy Jobs initiative spearheaded by Dominion Energy's former Chair and CEO Tom Farrell. What began as a two-year pilot has grown into a nationwide initiative that provides a pathway for veterans to transition from military service to careers in the energy industry.

Since the initiative was launched in 2012, Dominion Energy has hired more than 1,600 veterans. Today, more than 3,000 veterans work for the company, representing about 18% of the workforce and 1 in 5 new hires is a veteran.

"We've been honored to support our nation's veterans by opening doors to new career opportunities in civilian life," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their skills, experience and dedication have made our company stronger, and they've improved the service we deliver to our customers."

"My expertise was a great fit for the position and Dominion was just as happy to have me on board as I was to be here," said Sam Rodriguez, an Army and Marine Veteran and Construction Project Manager for Dominion Energy in Virginia Beach, Va. "People don't realize all of the different functions that Dominion has. If you're a veteran and you assume your talents aren't applicable to the energy sector you're probably wrong."

"Troops to Energy is a natural, mutually beneficial pipeline to grow the company in quantity and quality, while providing great opportunities to veterans," said Thomas McCullough, Navy-Veteran and Supervisor of Nuclear Corrective Action at VC Summer Power Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. "Many of the required skills, knowledge and education/ training align with what we do at Dominion Energy. Troops to energy is a good fit."

"Dominion Energy is one of the few companies that really get it. They understand the advantages of hiring veterans and embrace what we bring to the table." said Sheenia Stuart, former Marine Captain and current Senior Safety Specialist in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Even if you do not have direct experience in the energy sector, Dominion welcomes you with open arms".

"My nuclear background in the Navy definitely prepared me for my role at Dominion Energy," said Rachel D'Ambra, Reactor Engineering Supervisor at Dominion Millstone Power Station in Waterford, Conn. "I was trained how to handle crisis situations, how to work well as part of a team under pressure, and how to focus on troubleshooting complex problems. As a working mom with two small children at home and an active-duty Navy husband, I also really appreciate value Dominion Energy puts on family."

The initiative's interactive Roadmap offers a step-by-step guide for veterans interested in the energy industry. It identifies educational and other credentials they may need and provides additional resources to help them in their job search.

Dominion Energy makes it a priority to recruit and retain military veterans in a number of ways. The company's Veterans Resource Group is dedicated to recruiting veteran employees and providing resources to develop their skills and experience.

The company offers a 100% salary differential for up to five years to deployed military employees, fully covering any loss in pay when they are deployed on active duty. The company provides paid time off for Guard and Reserve duty, as well as an annual $5,000 Student Veteran Scholarship for interns with military service.

In 2022 G.I. Jobs ranked Dominion Energy No. 8 on its list of the top military-friendly companies nationwide as well as a top military spouse-friendly company. In 2021 Dominion Energy was awarded a HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor and recognized as a Best for Vets employer by Military Times.

