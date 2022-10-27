Angelenos Can Experience a Taste of New Zealand at the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Food Truck

Sampling menu from Los Angeles chef Alvin Cailan spotlights New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beef + Lamb New Zealand, an industry organization representing and supporting New Zealand's beef and sheep farmers, is launching a food truck sampling tour, in partnership with Atkins Ranch grass-fed lamb and First Light Farms 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef, to bring a taste of New Zealand to Los Angeles-area residents. From October 27 to November 22, Angelenos can experience the New Zealand grass-fed difference with mouth-watering menu creations from Los Angeles chef Alvin Cailan, host of The Burger Show and the legendary talent behind the Eggslut concept and Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers.

The food truck sampling tour will enable consumers throughout Los Angeles to try grass-fed beef and lamb from New Zealand and discover what makes it so delicious. Grass-fed year-round, the animals are allowed to roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures, just as nature intended. The result is a tender, finely textured and more flavorful meat than anything else you'll find, with nutritional benefits that are second to none.

"New Zealand animals are sustainably and humanely raised on lush green pastures 365 days a year, resulting in some of the world's best, most natural-tasting beef and lamb," said Michael Wan, Global Manager, Beef + Lamb New Zealand. "We're excited for Angelenos to discover the taste of New Zealand grass-fed through the delicious menu creations developed by Chef Alvin, which highlight his culinary expertise and passion as well as his love for New Zealand beef and lamb."

Hand-crafted with Chef Alvin's personal style, the food truck sampling menu includes perfectly crafted small bites rich with flavor that use only the most premium and highly nutritious grass-fed beef and lamb options, including:

Picanha sandwich with beef jus dip and giardiniera, made with with beef jus dip and giardiniera, made with First Light Farms 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef that is sweet, nutty, juicy, and tender.

Lamb chorizo tostada with bean puree, queso and serrano crema, featuring with bean puree, queso and serrano crema, featuring Atkins Ranch 100% grass-fed lamb that is humanely raised, naturally flavorful, and deliciously versatile.

"I really enjoyed cooking with New Zealand grass-fed wagyu beef and lamb and trying the products in a variety of recipes," said Chef Alvin Cailan. "I was able to get creative and incorporate some of my favorite ingredients, while still allowing the delicious, natural flavor of the grass-fed meat to shine through."

Free samples of the picanha sandwich and lamb tostada will be available to consumers who visit the Beef + Lamb New Zealand food truck at its stops throughout Los Angeles. The stops include The Brig on Abbott Kinney in Venice, Grand Central Market in DTLA and The Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena. Select sampling locations include:

The Brig : Saturday, October 29 – Sunday, October 30

Santa Monica Farmers Market : Saturday, November 5

Canter's Fairfax : Sunday, November 6

UCLA Football Fan Zone at the Rose Bowl : Saturday, November 12

Rose Bowl Flea Market : Sunday, November 13

Hotel Erwin : Saturday, November 19

Grand Central Market: Sunday, November 20

Atkins Ranch 100% grass-fed lamb is available at Whole Foods Market and First Light Farms 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef is available at Lazy Acres, Ralphs, Bristol Farms and online at firstlight.farm. Visit www.beefandlambnz.com for more information on New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb, product brands and where to buy online or at a store near you.

For more information on the Beef + Lamb New Zealand food truck, follow along on Instagram:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand: @beefandlambnz

First Light Farms: @firstlight.farm

Atkins Ranch : @atkinsranch

Alvin Cailan : @alvincailan Chef

About Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is an industry organization representing and supporting New Zealand's beef and sheep farmers. The organization aims to raise awareness for grass-fed and pasture-raised meat from New Zealand, with a focus on delivering information and education on its benefits under the Taste Pure Nature® origin brand. When consumers see the Taste Pure Nature® logo, they can expect the best of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb. For more information, visit www.beefandlambnz.com and follow us on social media, including Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest, and Twitter at @beefandlambnz.

