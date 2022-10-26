Asetek Unveils Most Advanced Desktop Liquid Cooling Technology To Date First Available In New ASUS ROG RYUO III ARGB Series CPU Coolers

Asetek Unveils Most Advanced Desktop Liquid Cooling Technology To Date First Available In New ASUS ROG RYUO III ARGB Series CPU Coolers

Asetek's Latest Innovations Specifically Optimized for AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series and Intel 13th & 12th Generation Processors

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, and sim racing gear innovator, today announced its most advanced liquid cooling technology to date, first available in the ASUS ROG RYUO III ARGB Series CPU coolers. Asetek's liquid cooling innovations continue to raise the bar for gamers looking for the ultimate gameplay experience, PC enthusiasts looking for extreme overclocking, and content generators looking to maximize efficiency and production.

Designed from the ground up and optimized for AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors as well as Intel 13th and 12th Gen processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry-leading 7th generation of liquid cooling technology.

By focusing on how the individual components that constitute an all-in-one liquid cooler interact with each other and how collectively they affect performance, Asetek is introducing:

A new performance-engineered pump featuring a 3-phase motor for higher flow and quieter operation

Larger diameter rubber tubes, larger HEX tubes and tanks, as well as wider and smoother flow paths in the pump to reduce flow impedance

A newly designed square cold plate optimized for the latest AMD and Intel processors

Optimized HEX designs that increase overall surface area and, at the same time, reduce air flow impedance

Optional Autonomous Speed Control that allows the pump to auto-adjust its speed based on liquid temperature thereby enabling the pump to balance thermal and acoustic performance

Under-the-hood system enhancements resulting in even quieter operation versus previous generations

Asetek's bold new advancements in liquid cooling debut with ASUS's announcement of the ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB and ROG RYUO III 240 ARGB, the newest iterations of ROG's fan favorite line of AIO CPU coolers. Features include:

ANIME MATRIX™ LED DISPLAY - ROG RYUO III ARGB Series features an ARGB grid of mini LEDs that can be programmed to show off style with custom lighting designs, unique animations and live audio visualizations.

SYSTEM MONITORING - ROG RYUO III ARGB Series can be configured to display crucial system information, such as temperatures, fan speeds, or frequencies.

"When we envisioned creating our next generation of CPU coolers, not only did we want to create the highest performing AIOs, we wanted to give gamers and enthusiasts a unique level of personalization and creativity," said David Yang, Senior Director at ASUS. "We worked hand-in-glove with Asetek to define and develop our new ROG RYUO III ARGB Series, incorporating Asetek's latest technology in what we believe are revolutionary new CPU coolers. The result is amazing performance, quieter operation, and beautiful AIOs with limitless options for customization."

"When longtime partner ASUS came to us with a goal of developing the most advanced CPU coolers to date, we were up for the challenge as we'd been hard at work to further optimize and improve the thermal and acoustic performance of our technology," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With our latest innovations, we have achieved multi-generational performance gains, resulting in our best-performing CPU liquid cooling technology to date. The ROG RYUO III AIOs deliver a best-in-class experience and are certain to impress gamers, enthusiasts and content creators alike."

To learn more, visit the ROG RYUO III 240 ARGB and ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB web pages. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media Contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

mwe@asetek.com

+1 408 644 5616

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3654785/1643480.pdf EMMA w ROG Ryuo III_FINAL https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/pr-image-rog-ryuo-iii-argb-aios,c3105603 PR-Image---ROG-RYUO-III-ARGB-AIOs https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/pr-image-rog-ryuo-iii-argb-aios-no-text,c3105604 PR-Image---ROG-RYUO-III-ARGB-AIOs-No-Text

View original content:

SOURCE Asetek