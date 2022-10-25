WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Company Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook
Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $400 Million
Company Grows System-Wide Rooms by 4% and Development Pipeline by 10%
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights include:
- Global RevPAR grew 12% compared to third quarter 2021 in constant currency.
- U.S. RevPAR grew 2% compared to third quarter 2021 and represents 110% of 2019 levels.
- System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year, including 1% of growth in the U.S. and 9% of growth internationally.
- Development pipeline grew 10% year-over-year to 212,000 rooms and U.S. development signings increased 82%, including 48 new construction projects for the Company's new extended-stay brand, bringing the total number to 120 since launch in March.
- Hotel Franchising segment revenues grew 9% year-over-year.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.13 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21; net income of $101 million and adjusted net income of $108 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $191 million.
- Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $349 million and free cash flow of $321 million.
- Returned $161 million to shareholders through $132 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.
"With our brands delivering record U.S. RevPAR and our global development teams driving net unit growth towards the top end of our initial guidance, we are raising our full-year 2022 outlook. Despite the broader macro-economic climate, we are confident in the continued resiliency of our franchise model as we continue to invest in the business and generate substantial shareholder returns," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "This quarter, we grew our development pipeline by 10%, surpassed our full-year development goal for our new extended-stay brand and completed the acquisition of our 23rd brand - Vienna House. We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that will deliver outstanding value to our shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members in any environment."
Fee-related and other revenues was $375 million compared to $377 million in third quarter 2021, which included $34 million from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of this year. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 9% year-over-year reflecting global constant currency RevPAR growth of 12% and higher license fees.
The Company generated net income of $101 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $103 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021. The decline in net income was primarily due to the exit of the
Company's select-service management business and owned hotels, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment. Adjusted EBITDA was $191 million compared to $194 million in third quarter 2021, which included a $10 million contribution from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of this year. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 4% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by a 600 basis point unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund.
Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.
System Size
Rooms
September 30,
September 30,
YOY Change
United States
492,900
486,800
130
International
343,100
315,800
860
Global
836,000
802,600
420
The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 9% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 6% and 8%, respectively, as well as 80 basis points of growth globally and 200 basis points internationally from the acquisition of the Vienna House brand.
RevPAR
Third
YOY Constant
Constant Currency
United States
$
59.15
2
%
10
%
International
34.79
46
17
Global
49.17
12
11
Third quarter global RevPAR grew by 12% in constant currency compared to 2021 as the U.S. grew 2% and international grew 46%. Global RevPAR was 111% of 2019 levels in constant currency, with the U.S. at 110% and international at 117%. The increases compared to both 2021 and 2019 were driven primarily by stronger pricing power.
Business Segment Discussion
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Third
Third
%
Third
Third
%
Hotel Franchising
$
367
$
337
9
%
$
201
$
193
4
%
Hotel Management
40
126
(68)
7
16
(56)
Corporate and Other
—
—
—
(17)
(15)
(13)
Total Company
$
407
$
463
(12)
$
191
$
194
(2)
Hotel Franchising revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $367 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and higher license fees. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA of $201 million increased 4% reflecting the growth in revenues, partially offset by an unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund, excluding which Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA would have increased 12%.
Hotel Management revenues decreased 68% year-over-year to $40 million, including a $54 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues decreased $32 million, or 80%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased $9 million reflecting the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels.
During the third quarter 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $12 million; while in third quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $19 million.
Development
The Company awarded 214 new contracts this quarter compared to 151 in the third quarter 2021. On September 30, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,600 hotels and over 212,000 rooms, of which approximately 76% is in the midscale and above segments (61% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 10% year-over-year - 24% in the U.S. and 2% internationally. Approximately 60% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 80% is new construction, of which approximately 36% has broken ground. The pipeline includes 120 new contracts awarded for the Company's new extended-stay brand since its launch in March 2022.
Acquisition of Vienna House
On September 8, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of the Vienna House brand, adding an upscale and midscale portfolio of over 40 hotels and more than 6,400 rooms to the Company's existing footprint in the EMEA region. The purchase price was $44 million.
Cash and Liquidity
The Company generated year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $349 million and free cash flow of $321 million. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $286 million and approximately $1.0 billion in total liquidity.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock for $132 million. In October 2022, the Company's Board of Directors increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million.
The Company paid common stock dividends of $29 million, or $0.32 per share.
Full-Year 2022 Outlook
The Company is updating its outlook as follows:
Updated Outlook
Prior Outlook
Year-over-year rooms growth
~4%
2% - 4%
Year-over-year global RevPAR growth
14 - 16%
12% - 16%
Fee-related and other revenues
$1.33 - $1.34 billion
$1.29 - $1.32 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$636 - $644 million
$611 - $631 million
Adjusted net income
$349 - $354 million
$323 - $334 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$3.84 - $3.89
$3.51 - $3.63
Free cash flow conversion rate (a)
~55%
~55%
____________________
(a)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.
More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.
Table 1
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
INCOME STATEMENT
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenues
Royalties and franchise fees
$
152
$
144
$
394
$
344
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
159
149
416
353
Management and other fees
3
32
54
82
License and other fees
28
20
74
60
Other
33
32
107
92
Fee-related and other revenues
375
377
1,045
931
Cost reimbursements
32
86
119
242
Net revenues
407
463
1,164
1,173
Expenses
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
147
130
384
327
Operating
20
33
85
92
General and administrative
29
30
88
81
Cost reimbursements
32
86
119
242
Depreciation and amortization
18
23
58
70
Gain on asset sale, net
—
—
(35)
—
Separation-related
1
—
—
3
Total expenses
247
302
699
815
Operating income
160
161
465
358
Interest expense, net
21
22
60
73
Early extinguishment of debt
—
—
2
18
Income before income taxes
139
139
403
267
Provision for income taxes
38
36
104
72
Net income
$
101
$
103
$
299
$
195
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.13
$
1.10
$
3.28
$
2.09
Diluted
1.13
1.09
3.26
2.08
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
89.5
93.6
91.2
93.5
Diluted
89.9
94.1
91.7
93.9
Table 2
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Hotel Franchising
Net revenues
2022
$
272
$
335
$
367
n/a
n/a
2021
209
283
337
$
270
$
1,099
2020
243
182
236
202
863
2019
269
331
379
300
1,279
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2022
$
155
$
185
$
201
n/a
n/a
2021
105
166
193
$
128
$
592
2020
110
86
119
77
392
2019
115
164
197
153
629
Hotel Management
Net revenues
2022
$
99
$
51
$
40
n/a
n/a
2021
94
123
126
$
122
$
466
2020
167
76
101
94
437
2019
197
201
180
190
768
Adjusted EBITDA
2022
$
20
$
6
$
7
n/a
n/a
2021
5
16
16
$
19
$
57
2020
17
(4)
2
(1)
13
2019
16
16
13
21
66
Corporate and Other
Net revenues
2022
$
—
$
—
$
—
n/a
n/a
2021
—
—
—
$
—
$
—
2020
—
—
—
—
—
2019
2
1
1
2
6
Adjusted EBITDA
2022
$
(16)
$
(16)
$
(17)
n/a
n/a
2021
(13)
(14)
(15)
$
(16)
$
(59)
2020
(18)
(16)
(18)
(18)
(69)
2019
(18)
(19)
(18)
(19)
(74)
Table 2 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
Total Company
Net revenues
2022
$
371
$
386
$
407
n/a
n/a
2021
303
406
463
$
392
$
1,565
2020
410
258
337
296
1,300
2019
468
533
560
492
2,053
Net income/(loss)
2022
$
106
$
92
$
101
n/a
n/a
2021
24
68
103
$
48
$
244
2020
22
(174)
27
(7)
(132)
2019
21
26
45
64
157
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2022
$
159
$
175
$
191
n/a
n/a
2021
97
168
194
$
131
$
590
2020
109
66
103
58
336
2019
113
161
192
155
621
____________________
NOTE:
Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021.
Table 3
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
299
$
195
Depreciation and amortization
58
70
Gain on asset sale, net
(35)
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
2
18
Trade receivables
(1)
(10)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4
18
Deferred revenues
20
14
Payments of development advance notes, net
(36)
(25)
Other, net
38
47
Net cash provided by operating activities
349
327
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(28)
(23)
Proceeds from asset sales, net (a)
263
—
Acquisition of hotel brand
(44)
—
Other, net
(1)
2
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
190
(21)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
400
45
Payments of long-term debt
(404)
(570)
Dividends to shareholders
(88)
(53)
Repurchases of common stock
(313)
(26)
Other, net
(15)
(2)
Net cash used in financing activities
(420)
(606)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4)
—
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
115
(300)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
171
493
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
286
$
193
Free Cash Flow:
We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities (b)
$
107
$
147
$
349
$
327
Less: Property and equipment additions
(10)
(6)
(28)
(23)
Free cash flow
$
97
$
141
$
321
$
304
____________________
(a)
Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business.
(b)
Third quarter year-over-year decline primarily relates to higher payments of development advance notes and the timing of working capital.
Table 4
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
286
$
171
Trade receivables, net
253
246
Assets held for sale
—
154
Property and equipment, net
102
106
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,135
3,200
Other current and non-current assets
434
392
Total assets
$
4,210
$
4,269
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Total debt
$
2,078
$
2,084
Other current liabilities
385
376
Deferred income tax liabilities
347
366
Other non-current liabilities
344
354
Total liabilities
3,154
3,180
Total stockholders' equity
1,056
1,089
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,210
$
4,269
Our outstanding debt was as follows:
As of
As of
$750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027)
$
—
$
—
Term loan A (due April 2027)
399
—
Term loan B (due May 2025)
1,139
1,541
4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)
494
493
Finance leases
46
50
Total debt
2,078
2,084
Cash and cash equivalents
286
171
Net debt
$
1,792
$
1,913
Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2022 matures as follows:
Amount
Within 1 year
$
15
Between 1 and 2 years
26
Between 2 and 3 years
1,170
Between 3 and 4 years
37
Between 4 and 5 years
321
Thereafter
509
Total
$
2,078
Table 5
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Beginning Room Count (January 1)
United States
490,600
487,300
3,300
1 %
International
319,500
308,600
10,900
4
Global
810,100
795,900
14,200
2
Additions
United States
19,600
16,000
3,600
23
International (a)
32,500
16,500
16,000
97
Global
52,100
32,500
19,600
60
Deletions
United States
(17,300)
(16,500)
(800)
(5)
International
(8,900)
(9,300)
400
4
Global
(26,200)
(25,800)
(400)
(2)
Ending Room Count (September 30)
United States
492,900
486,800
6,100
1
International
343,100
315,800
27,300
9
Global
836,000
802,600
33,400
4 %
As of September 30,
FY 2019
2022
2021
Change
% Change
System Size
United States
Economy
237,400
244,600
(7,200)
(3 %)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
236,300
223,900
12,400
6
Upscale and Above
19,200
18,300
900
5
Total United States
492,900
486,800
6,100
1 %
86 %
International
Greater China
158,500
151,100
7,400
5 %
3
Rest of Asia Pacific
29,500
29,000
500
2
1
Europe, the Middle East and
77,900
65,700
12,200
19
4
Canada
39,100
39,700
(600)
(2)
5
Latin America
38,100
30,300
7,800
26
1
Total International
343,100
315,800
27,300
9 %
14
Global
836,000
802,600
33,400
4 %
100 %
____________________
(a)
Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.
(b)
FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.
Table 5 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months
Constant Currency
% Change (a)
Three-Year Basis
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$
51.16
— %
14 %
Midscale and Upper Midscale
64.90
4
8
Upscale and Above
101.21
8
(7)
Total United States
$
59.15
2 %
10 %
International
Greater China
$
14.97
(5 %)
(21 %)
Rest of Asia Pacific
33.34
89
(11)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
54.93
76
42
Canada
72.55
38
15
Latin America
42.52
143
66
Total International
$
34.79
46 %
17 %
Global
$
49.17
12 %
11 %
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6 %
4.6 %
—
International
2.1 %
2.2 %
(10 bps)
Global
3.9 %
4.1 %
(20 bps)
Nine Months
Constant Currency
% Change (a)
Three-Year Basis
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$
44.31
9 %
13 %
Midscale and Upper Midscale
58.03
17
5
Upscale and Above
96.36
34
(7)
Total United States
$
52.32
15 %
8 %
International
Greater China
$
13.84
(13 %)
(27 %)
Rest of Asia Pacific
27.46
43
(23)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
43.58
121
13
Canada
52.41
60
6
Latin America
36.85
150
45
Total International
$
28.19
50 %
— %
Global
$
42.58
22 %
4 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6 %
4.6 %
—
International
2.1 %
2.2 %
(10 bps)
Global
4.0 %
4.1 %
(10 bps)
____________________
(a)
International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
(b)
Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
Table 6
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Hotel Franchising
Global RevPAR
2022
$
33.08
$
43.74
$
48.61
n/a
n/a
2021
$
24.02
$
35.69
$
44.67
$
34.77
$
34.85
2020
$
25.90
$
17.05
$
28.83
$
23.19
$
23.74
2019
$
33.76
$
42.04
$
45.23
$
34.51
$
38.91
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$
41.01
$
54.70
$
58.45
n/a
n/a
2021
$
29.68
$
46.99
$
56.38
$
42.45
$
43.95
2020
$
31.43
$
23.19
$
36.06
$
27.28
$
29.50
2019
$
37.69
$
48.65
$
51.93
$
37.96
$
44.09
International RevPAR
2022
$
21.05
$
26.80
$
33.90
n/a
n/a
2021
$
15.26
$
18.21
$
26.62
$
23.13
$
20.86
2020
$
17.39
$
7.66
$
17.39
$
16.71
$
14.75
2019
$
27.56
$
31.59
$
34.79
$
29.15
$
30.80
Global Rooms (a)
2022
793,200
799,200
816,300
n/a
n/a
2021
748,700
752,500
758,600
769,400
769,400
2020
769,000
754,700
748,200
746,500
746,500
2019
745,300
751,300
758,400
770,200
770,200
U.S. Rooms
2022
486,600
487,600
488,100
n/a
n/a
2021
452,500
454,200
458,000
465,100
465,100
2020
463,900
460,200
459,600
452,600
452,600
2019
454,900
457,600
460,100
464,600
464,600
International Rooms (a)
2022
306,600
311,600
328,200
n/a
n/a
2021
296,200
298,300
300,600
304,300
304,300
2020
305,100
294,500
288,600
293,900
293,900
2019
290,400
293,700
298,300
305,600
305,600
Hotel Management
Global RevPAR
2022
$
56.55
$
65.13
$
71.54
n/a
n/a
2021
$
38.17
$
56.08
$
64.63
$
57.57
$
53.81
2020
$
50.00
$
20.67
$
34.34
$
32.91
$
34.67
2019
$
63.25
$
66.67
$
66.65
$
59.19
$
64.01
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$
69.92
$
135.35
$
126.34
n/a
n/a
2021
$
42.89
$
67.42
$
78.27
$
66.77
$
63.20
2020
$
54.35
$
23.21
$
39.12
$
34.14
$
37.97
2019
$
65.58
$
71.61
$
70.75
$
60.89
$
67.32
International RevPAR
2022
$
40.26
$
40.89
$
53.57
n/a
n/a
2021
$
27.12
$
31.20
$
37.53
$
40.96
$
34.31
2020
$
38.07
$
13.78
$
23.16
$
29.86
$
26.21
2019
$
55.12
$
49.53
$
52.49
$
53.67
$
52.69
Global Rooms
2022
20,100
19,700
19,700
n/a
n/a
2021
48,500
45,500
44,000
40,700
40,700
2020
59,300
58,200
55,800
49,400
49,400
2019
66,800
65,200
63,400
60,800
60,800
U.S. Rooms
2022
5,300
4,800
4,800
n/a
n/a
2021
33,500
30,600
28,800
25,500
25,500
2020
42,900
41,800
38,100
34,700
34,700
2019
51,700
50,700
49,100
45,600
45,600
International Rooms
2022
14,800
14,900
14,900
n/a
n/a
2021
15,000
14,900
15,200
15,200
15,200
2020
16,400
16,400
17,700
14,700
14,700
2019
15,100
14,500
14,300
15,200
15,200
Table 6 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Total System
Global RevPAR
2022
$
34.06
$
44.28
$
49.17
n/a
n/a
2021
$
24.90
$
36.92
$
45.80
$
35.99
$
35.95
2020
$
27.68
$
17.31
$
29.23
$
23.84
$
24.51
2019
$
36.21
$
44.06
$
46.94
$
36.36
$
40.92
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$
42.11
$
55.57
$
59.15
n/a
n/a
2021
$
30.62
$
48.37
$
57.73
$
43.84
$
45.19
2020
$
33.45
$
23.19
$
36.31
$
27.80
$
30.20
2019
$
40.56
$
50.98
$
53.79
$
40.09
$
46.39
International RevPAR
2022
$
21.95
$
27.46
$
34.79
n/a
n/a
2021
$
15.83
$
18.84
$
27.15
$
23.99
$
21.52
2020
$
18.45
$
7.96
$
17.72
$
17.37
$
15.35
2019
$
28.92
$
32.47
$
35.63
$
30.29
$
31.85
Global Rooms (a)
2022
813,300
818,900
836,000
n/a
n/a
2021
797,200
798,000
802,600
810,100
810,100
2020
828,300
812,900
804,000
795,900
795,900
2019
812,100
816,600
821,800
831,000
831,000
U.S. Rooms
2022
491,900
492,400
492,900
n/a
n/a
2021
486,000
484,800
486,800
490,600
490,600
2020
506,800
502,000
497,700
487,300
487,300
2019
506,600
508,300
509,200
510,200
510,200
International Rooms (a)
2022
321,400
326,500
343,100
n/a
n/a
2021
311,200
313,200
315,800
319,500
319,500
2020
321,500
310,900
306,300
308,600
308,600
2019
305,500
308,300
312,600
320,800
320,800
____________________
NOTE:
Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022.
(a)
Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.
Table 7
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
2022
Net income
$
106
$
92
$
101
Provision for income taxes
34
31
38
Depreciation and amortization
24
17
18
Interest expense, net
20
20
21
Early extinguishment of debt (a)
—
2
—
Stock-based compensation expense
8
9
8
Development advance notes amortization (b)
3
3
3
Separation-related (income)/expenses (c)
—
(1)
1
Gain on asset sale, net (d)
(36)
1
—
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
159
$
175
$
191
2021
Net income
$
24
$
68
$
103
$
48
$
244
Provision for income taxes
11
25
36
19
91
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
23
25
95
Interest expense, net
28
22
22
22
93
Early extinguishment of debt (a)
—
18
—
—
18
Stock-based compensation expense
5
8
7
8
28
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
3
3
11
Impairments, net (f)
—
—
—
6
6
Separation-related expenses (c)
2
1
—
—
3
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
1
—
—
—
1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
97
$
168
$
194
$
131
$
590
2020
Net income/(loss)
$
22
$
(174)
$
27
$
(7)
$
(132)
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
9
(48)
15
(2)
(26)
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
24
24
98
Interest expense, net
25
28
29
30
112
Stock-based compensation expense
4
5
5
5
19
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
2
2
9
Impairments, net (f)
—
206
—
—
206
Restructuring costs (g)
13
16
—
5
34
Transaction-related expenses, net (h)
8
5
—
—
12
Separation-related expenses (c)
1
—
—
1
2
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
—
—
1
—
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109
$
66
$
103
$
58
$
336
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
2019
Net income
$
21
$
26
$
45
$
64
$
157
Provision for income taxes
5
10
21
14
50
Depreciation and amortization
29
27
26
28
109
Interest expense, net
24
26
25
25
100
Stock-based compensation expense
3
4
4
4
15
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
2
2
8
Impairment, net (i)
—
45
—
—
45
Contract termination costs (j)
—
9
34
(1)
42
Restructuring costs (k)
—
—
—
8
8
Transaction-related expenses, net (h)
7
11
12
10
40
Separation-related expenses (c)
21
1
—
—
22
Transaction-related item (l)
—
—
20
—
20
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
1
—
3
1
5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
113
$
161
$
192
$
155
$
621
___________________
NOTE:
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(a)
Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.
(b)
Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance.
(c)
Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
(d)
Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.
(e)
Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.
(f)
2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.
(g)
Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19.
(h)
Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta.
(i)
Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(j)
Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(k)
Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations.
(l)
Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.13
$
1.09
$
3.26
$
2.08
Net income
$
101
$
103
$
299
$
195
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related amortization expense (a)
7
9
25
27
Early extinguishment of debt (b)
—
—
2
18
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries
1
—
2
1
Gain on asset sale, net (c)
—
—
(35)
—
Separation-related expenses
1
—
—
3
Total adjustments before tax
9
9
(6)
49
Income tax provision/(benefit) (d)
2
3
(3)
12
Total adjustments after tax
7
6
(3)
37
Adjusted net income
$
108
$
109
$
296
$
232
Adjustments - EPS impact
0.08
0.07
(0.04)
0.39
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.21
$
1.16
$
3.22
$
2.47
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
89.9
94.1
91.7
93.9
___________________
(a)
Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement.
(b)
Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.
(c)
Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.
(d)
Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.
Table 8
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
2022 OUTLOOK
As of October 25, 2022
(In millions, except per share data)
2022 Outlook
Fee-related and other revenues
$
1,327 - 1,343
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
636 - 644
Depreciation and amortization expense (b)
44 - 46
Development advance notes amortization expense
12
Stock-based compensation expense
32 - 34
Interest expense, net
81 - 83
Adjusted income before income taxes
464 - 472
Income tax expense (c)
115 - 118
Adjusted net income (a)
$
349 - 354
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
3.84 - 3.89
Diluted shares (d)
91.0
Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds (e)
Approx. $20
Capital expenditures
Approx. $40
Development advance notes
Approx. $55
Free cash flow conversion rate (f)
Approx. 55%
Year-over-Year Growth
Global RevPAR (g)
14% - 16%
Number of rooms
~4%
____________________
(a)
Includes $18 million from the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022. Net income for full-year 2021 was $244 million. Please see Table 7 for reconciliation.
(b)
Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of ~$32 million.
(c)
Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
(d)
Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after September 30, 2022.
(e)
Represents recovery of $49 million investment made by the Company in 2020. Combined with $18 million recovered in 2021, the Company expects to have recaptured $38 million of the $49 million investment, with the remaining $11 million expected to be recaptured in future years.
(f)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $426 million during 2021.
(g)
Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 0% to 2% compared to 2019.
In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 9
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.
Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.
Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).
Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.
Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.
Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.
