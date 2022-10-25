Semsee Adds ACORD Upload and Download to Its Small Commercial Insurance Platform

Solution Enables Multi-Carrier Quoting and Submissions from Any Agency Management System

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, where agents go to quote small commercial risks and renewals, has added additional ACORD functionality to its existing suite of tools. Agents can now not only download ACORD forms, but upload them to start a submission, enabling the platform to work seamlessly with any agency management system (AMS). Previously, agents—as part of the submission process—could also include an editable ACORD PDF pre-filled with the data they enter on Semsee. That functionality has now been expanded to include the new upload feature and enhanced download capability.

Semsee Logo (PRNewsfoto/Semsee) (PRNewswire)

Agents can now take advantage of Semsee's full suite of ACORD capabilities. Using drag and drop or by sending an email to a designated inbox, they can upload ACORD forms generated from their agency management systems. The Semsee platform then extracts the information to prefill its digital submission to generate multi-carrier, multi-policy quotes in seconds. They can complete the transaction by downloading updated ACORD files to their management systems.

Semsee leverages Appulate's powerful technology to parse the data from ACORD PDFs, eliminating rekeying, increasing accuracy, and speeding up the process of quoting and binding new and renewal commercial business.

"We're partnering with Semsee to make small commercial business faster and easier for agents by streamlining the exchange of data using ACORD forms. Agency management systems are at the core of so many agencies' businesses and the combination of technology and ACORD forms is helping them become more efficient in serving their small business clients," said Jeff Harris, president, Appulate.

The upload feature enhances Semsee's expanded export feature, enabling agents to seamlessly populate ACORD forms without rekeying information. By combining the upload and download process, an agent can take data from the AMS, upload it into Semsee to prefill a submission and receive bindable quotes from multiple top-tier carriers on the platform. Agents can also submit ACORD forms to Semsee's Market Access, giving them opportunities to write small commercial with additional insurers, including excess and surplus lines, in one convenient flow.

"Agents need to be fast, accurate and responsive to clients. Moving customer data from solution to solution is more critical to agents' businesses than ever before. With ACORD upload and download, agents--using any version of any agency management system--can use Semsee to generate quotes, submit business, and find new markets," explained Philip Charles-Pierre, CEO, Semsee. "We're focused on creating ways to make it easier for agents to move information through the policy sales process and have a long history of working directly with agents to create features that fit directly into their workflows."

About Appulate

With the largest network of independent agents, 35,000 agencies relying on Appulate's automation technology, and $1B in bound premium - Appulate powers the digital transformation of insurance. For 15 years Appulate has been a bridge between the insured, agent, wholesale broker, MGA, and Carrier. By delivering the technology and resources available on a single platform to expedite the rate, quote, and bind process for property and casualty risks – insurance professionals are evolving with industry standards as a result of Appulate. For more information on Appulate, visit: www.Appulate.com.

About Semsee

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by 01 Advisors, the D. E. Shaw group, through its venture studio DESCOvery, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd. For more information visit: https://semsee.com .

