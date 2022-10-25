ROCKY MOUNTAIN SPINE & SPORT OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN AURORA, COLO.

At 18878 E. Hampden Ave.

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its strong presence in the Denver area, Rocky Mountain Spine & Sport Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 18878 E. Hampden Ave.

James Conner, the clinic director, earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Conner specializes in general orthopedic and musculoskeletal injuries. A former collegiate football player, he has a clinical interest in return-to-sport and knee injuries.

Rocky Mountain, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

The Aurora-East clinic, as it is known, offers appointments 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 303-418-4450 or visit rmsspt.com.

