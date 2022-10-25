RESERVATIONS NOW OPEN FOR THE ULTIMATE FAMILY VACATION, ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ICON OF THE SEAS

The Highly Anticipated Vacation Sets Sail January 2024 with Ways to Stay for Every Family and Type of Adventurer, Featuring More Views, Room and Choices

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the highly anticipated reveal of the ultimate family vacation, reservations for Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas opened today. Vacationers can mark their calendars for an iconic Caribbean adventure and choose from Icon's lineup of 28 types of accommodations. The vacation industry's first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation welcomes all types of families and adventurers to set sail with more room, choices and ocean views. There are 14 new categories that range from standard rooms to suites, including more options for families – like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies and Surfside Family Suites – awe-inspiring views in Panoramic Oceanviews, Sunset Suites and more, and spacious layouts across the board. Adventurers can book their vacation on Icon on Royal Caribbean's website.

Setting sail in January 2024, the first in the cruise line's revolutionary Icon Class sets a new standard for accommodations. The variety of rooms and their design reflect the array of different preferences and needs among all vacationers, making it so that there's a perfect home base for everyone on Icon – friends, couples and parents, grandparents and kids alike.

Choices and Room for All

The wide variety of rooms on Icon offer a range of intuitive layouts, which feature more space and accessible options in every category, locations and amenities. Among Icon's new categories are more choices specially designed for families and groups of friends and other loved ones, which make for more standard rooms and suites for three, four, five and six guests. Highlights include:

Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies – A family of up to six can make memories together and find "me time" all the same with the addition of a bunk alcove for kids tucked away at the other end of the room and decked out with TVs, beds and space to kick back. Also, the bathroom features a split design – with a shower and a sink on one side and a sink and toilet on the other – to make getting ready for the day or bed easier for every family member.

Surfside Family View Interiors, Balconies and Suites – Nestled in Surfside , the new neighborhood made for families from end to end, these new rooms for up to four guests are the ideal combination of convenience and views of the action in Surfside . The Surfside Family Suites offer vacationers the elevated suite experience along with a cozy kids room that can serve as a living space by day, as well as a private balcony.

Ultimate Family Townhouse – Debuting on Icon, the three-story suite for families features ways to kick back and play for every member of the family. The townhouse of townhouses rolls out the red carpet with a multilevel, in-suite slide, areas for karaoke and to watch movies, two private balconies and even a private entrance to Surfside – complete with a white picket fence and mailbox.

Views for Days

Vacationers looking to enjoy more of the ocean will have the ultimate view from all angles on Icon. More rooms on board feature ocean views, made sweeter with a broader mix of categories with balconies and windows. Infinite balconies, which offer a living space that transforms into an extended open-air escape at the push of a button, make their Royal Caribbean debut alongside all-new accommodations such as:

Panoramic Oceanviews and Suites – Perched high up on Icon in the transformational new AquaDome neighborhood , the accommodations' wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows make the Panoramic Oceanviews and Suites among the best spots for stunning views of the sea, sky and destinations.

Sunset Suites, Junior Suites and Corner Suites – A new take on broadening horizons, with the suite life perks and experiences to match. Adventurers can enjoy every day's hues from inside or out while in bed or on their expansive balcony, including a wraparound balcony in the Sunset Corner Suites.

Also among the lineup of new categories on Icon are infinite balconies in Central Park, with a birds-eye view of the thousands of real plants in the reimagined open-air neighborhood, and the spacious Sky Junior Suites and Infinite Grand Suites that join the many rooms that offer ocean views.

From tried-and-true Royal Caribbean accommodations, such as the luxe Royal Loft Suite, to the new Icon Loft Suites and Interior Plus rooms with a deluxe closet, the convenience incorporated in every room on Icon extends to the finest details. The thoughtfully designed rooms have more storage in living spaces and bathrooms, larger showers, additional USB ports and outlets, and more. Additionally, for the first time on a Royal Caribbean International ship, guests in every accommodation will be able to adjust the lighting and temperature with their smartphone and the Royal Caribbean mobile app. More features at their fingertips will be TV streaming and the popular mobile TV remote control and room key.

New and environmentally friendly smart technology behind the scenes will also debut on Icon. Every accommodation will have an eco-mode that turns on when guests set out to explore the destinations they visit on their vacation. The feature will turn off as soon as they return on board, ensuring their preferred temperature settings are restored.

As the ultimate family vacation, on Icon, the combination of firsts and next-level favorites make for an all-encompassing getaway. Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood complete with two private restaurants and a multilevel sun deck, vacationers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways stay and play their way.

Icon will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean's top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

What else is in store on the ultimate family vacation, from new restaurants and cutting-edge entertainment, will be revealed in the coming months. *

