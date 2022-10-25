MyStays Hotel Management signs new agreement with Sabre to significantly enhance its global reach

Sabre Hospitality's SynXis platform will help Tokyo-headquartered MyStays Hotel Management to attract additional international guests, with a focus on the corporate sector

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new alliance with MyStays Hotel Management. The agreement will enable the Tokyo-headquartered hotel chain to grow its global reach, including putting its offers in front of increasing numbers of international and corporate guests.

MyStays Hotel Management has significantly expanded its portfolio over the past few years and will now be able to share its inventory with hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), through Sabre Hospitality's innovative SynXis platform. The deal expands Sabre's already strong presence within the Japanese travel marketplace, while providing travel agents globally with access to content from the hotel chain, and enabling MyStays Hotel to significantly increase its distribution reach and revenue opportunities

"We've remained laser-focused on the expansion of our portfolio during the pandemic, adding more hotels and serviced residences in Japan's major cities," said Shoichi Iwami, managing director, MyStays Hotel Management. "As Japan continues to ease travel restrictions, it's essential to us that we have the right technology partner with an extensive global marketplace, to enable us to grow our international reach and better connect our destinations in Japan to the rest of the world."

MyStays Hotel has more than 100 premises throughout Japan, from Hokkaido to Okinawa, and has opened more than 20 new hotels over the past two years. With a wide-ranging portfolio that caters to both leisure and corporate travelers, the chain specializes in full-service city hotels, resort hotels, community-based properties, hot springs, and serviced residences for short and long-term stays.

"Japan has recently relaxed travel requirements to allow individual travelers to enter, so it's more important than ever that hoteliers are able to easily place their offers and inventory in front of travel agents and buyers worldwide," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president, global managing director - commercial, Sabre Hospitality. "We're thrilled to add MyStays Hotel Management to the Sabre SynXis family so we can connect them to our network of global travel buyers and, together, play a part in the recovery and future growth of Japan's tourism industry."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About MyStays Hotel Management

MYSTAYS HOTEL MANAGEMENT started out in July 1999 with the management and maintenance of weekly rental condominiums, then in 2005 entered the hotel industry with the "MYSTAYS" brand. Since then, we have expanded our business further to include hotel development and consulting, centered around outsourced operations. Now, as MYSTAYS Hotel Group, we operate more than 100 hotels all over Japan, from Hokkaido to Okinawa, offering various brands such as accommodation-specialized hotels, full-service urban hotels, resort hotels, hot spring resorts, and residence-type facilities with furniture and home appliances that can accommodate lodgers from one night to medium- and long-term stays.

