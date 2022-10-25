Girlboss Relaunches Iconic Podcast

New host Avery Francis to bring Girlboss Radio back to the forefront

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girlboss Radio, the iconic work and career focused podcast with over 23 million downloads will relaunch on October 25. The podcast, which has featured A-list guests from Gwyneth Paltrow to Bozoma Saint John, will return with a new season, a new host and a renewed mission to help women achieve success on their terms. The new season will kick off with Joanna Griffiths of Knix as the first guest.

Girlboss Radio's new host is Avery Francis - a veteran HR thought leader who specializes in implementing diversity, equity and inclusion practices in as many workplaces as possible through her consultancy, Bloom. Francis has consulted with companies including Jessica Alba's Honest Company and Shopify, and has been featured in Forbes and named a Top 40 Woman in Tech by Betakit. Her ethos? Work should work for everyone.

"When I first listened to Avery's audition episode for Girlboss Radio, I was smiling and nodding along the whole time," says Girlboss CEO Lulu Liang. "We decided to bring back the podcast because our community kept asking us for it. It's what we're known for at Girlboss. Our mission is to help women navigate the future of work, and Avery is extremely aligned with our mission and values," adds Liang.

The new, 14-episode season of the podcast will feature weekly chats with inspiring executives, founders and A-listers including filmmaker Domee Shi, mega-influencer Matilda Djerf, and viral truth-teller Drew Afualo, among others. "We're going back to our roots as an authentically helpful career advice and business podcast," says CEO Lulu Liang, "Plus, this season will be snappier, with 30-minute episodes."

Speaking about the new season of Girlboss Radio, Avery Francis says, "I want this season of Girlboss Radio to be known for exploring the nuanced and complex lived experiences of some of the world's most impressive women. The world of work is changing faster than ever. Women everywhere are challenging legacy ways of working. I want these conversations to empower women to continue to carve their paths toward work that works for them."

Girlboss Radio will stream on Spotify , Apple and wherever podcasts are available.

