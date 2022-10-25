GamerSaloon announces re-launch of competitive esports team Dot City Gaming

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Video Gaming Company, GamerSaloon, is pleased to announce the re-launch of its competitive esports team Dot City Gaming ("DCG"). Founded in 2017, the team featured some of the top Madden players in North America and competed at the highest level in the game.

GamerSaloon plans to relaunch the team with a mission to "put the sports back in esports" and focus on the crossover demographic of traditional sports fans and sports gamers. The new DCG roster will feature competitive and content creators from Madden, FIFA, NHL NBA2K and iRacing communities backed by some of the biggest sponsors in the sports and entertainment world.

"We are very excited to be re-launching the Dot City Gaming esports team. This will be an amazing way to strengthen our existing 1.5M strong community of gamers and position ourselves as a global esports leader in the sports game genre," according to CEO and Founder Gabe Rubin.

Dot City Gaming has signed eight competitive and content creators and will be unveiling them over the next few weeks.

About GamerSaloon

GamerSaloon is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes. The platform boasts over 1.5M users and has paid out over $90M since inception. Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden23, FIFA23, NBA2K23 and NHL 23. For more information visit www.gamersaloon.com

About Dot City Gaming

Founded in 2017, Dot City Gaming's mission is to bring the sports back to esports. Focusing on sports titles, the team competes in games such as Madden23, NBA2K23, NHL23, FIFA23, iRacing and more. With a combined following of over 2M followers, it is becoming one of the largest sports games communities globally. For more information visit www.dotcitygaming.com

