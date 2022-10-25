Who's Hiring?
China Everything released a short video "A New Journey"

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 20th CPC National Congress was concluded on October 22, 2022, China Everything released a short video providing insights into the new journey on which the CPC is going to embark.

China, the world's most populous country, has chosen its path towards modernization, improving people's livelihood domestically and playing a more active role internationally.

Xi Jinping was reelected as the General Secretary of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Later, he led the other six members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to show up at the press conference.

The short video explains to the non-Chinese audiences that China is steadfast in deepening reform and opening-up across the board, and in perusing high-quality development. The consensus in China is that a prosperous China will create more opportunities for the world.

Contact: Wang Xiangyu
Tel:008610-65367260
E-mail: wangxiangyu@pdnews.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV4fse54D8g

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-everything-released-a-short-video-a-new-journey-301658721.html

SOURCE China Everything

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.