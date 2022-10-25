Boston Architectural College Names New Vice President of Institutional Advancement

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Architectural College (BAC) announces Lindsay Hummer as its new vice president of institutional advancement to oversee and lead operations of Institutional Advancement, including supervision of all development staff, fundraising, alumni affairs, advancement services, and grants.

Lindsay Hummer brings qualities critical to the success of the BAC's mission.

With over 17 years of nonprofit advancement experience, Lindsay Hummer joins the BAC at a critical time to steward and guide its global community toward achieving the vision set forth in the BAC to the Future Strategic Plan.

Prior to joining the BAC, Hummer was development director, Neurosciences, the University of Kansas (KU) Medical Center, where she served as lead fundraiser through KU Endowment for Neurology, including the KU Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Ophthalmology. Additional positions held at KU Endowment included development director, KU School of Architecture & Design (ArcD) and associate development director, Hall Center for the Humanities. She also served as national manager, corporate partnership development at JDRF International (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

"I had the privilege of working with Lindsay at the University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design where she aided in securing $12 million in philanthropic gifts," said Dr. Mahesh Daas, president. "This included the largest individual multi-year commitment by an alumnus; the largest corporate contribution, a seven-figure capital campaign for an innovative academic facility; and the largest documented bequest in the school's 106-year history." He continues, "Her ability to facilitate partnerships that lead to the establishment of strong connections with key constituents will be a great asset to the College."

Hummer brings an adeptness at building positive relationships with colleagues, and within the greater community as well as a strong focus on the betterment of others and a passion for engaging through volunteerism–essential qualities critical to the success of the BAC's mission through its new strategic plan.

"I could not be more excited to start this next chapter at the BAC, a college with deep roots and clear commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and diversity. I look forward to partnering with President Daas, his leadership team, new colleagues, and the diverse and gifted BAC alumni and friend community," said Hummer. "I also want to thank all my colleagues and friends at KU who have readied me for this next step in my career."

Hummer received a Bachelor from Rockhurst University in Communications, Non-Profit Leadership, and Political Science; a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas; and was recognized with a Leadership Fellowship from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Center for Creative Leadership.

Founded in 1889, The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is an internationally recognized institution with a diverse student and alumni population representing more than 54 countries. Providing excellence in practice-integrated design education, the BAC was Ranked #1 for Best Graduate School in Architecture for Earning Potential and #4 for Best Architecture School Offering Bachelor's Degrees in the U.S. in 2020 by GradReports. The BAC offers bachelor and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as offering continuing education certificates and courses. The BAC upholds the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

