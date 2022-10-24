Jennifer Buffington Herzog Named President of Vaniam Group

After eight years in leadership roles at Vaniam Group, Herzog's appointment demonstrates agency's continued focus on client service, operational excellence, and healthy growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group has named Jennifer Buffington Herzog, MPH, to be the organization's President. Having served in increasingly senior leadership roles within the company since 2014, Ms. Herzog will continue to oversee many of the company's client-facing departments, while also driving greater alignment across business development, client service, and operational excellence. She will report directly to Deanna B. van Gestel, Vaniam Group's founder and CEO, and she will partner with the Executive Committee to develop and implement Vaniam Group's strategic vision.

Herzog's appointment demonstrates Vaniam Group's focus on client service, operational excellence, and healthy growth.

"Jen is the perfect fit to lead Vaniam Group into the future," said Ms. van Gestel. "Having envisioned and built several of our core offerings, she knows precisely how to enable our clients' success while also profitably scaling our own middle market business. With deep connections across both the pharmaceutical industry and clinical practice, she champions meaningful collaboration between the scientific, medical, and biopharmaceutical communities. Furthermore, Jen possesses the expertise and disposition necessary to lead and motivate our employees around our shared vision for success. I am excited for the future: for Vaniam Group, for our employees, and for our clients."

Ms. Herzog stated: "I am honored to be appointed President of Vaniam Group, a company that has well earned its reputation as the premier independent communications agency in the oncology and hematology community. Over the past eight years, I have seen this company blossom from a boutique firm to an elite global healthcare communications agency with hundreds of employees focused on the people we serve and connect – our biopharma clients, healthcare practitioners, and ultimately, the thousands of individuals who are diagnosed with cancer every single day. I am inspired by our dedicated staff, and I am eager to work with them in my new role to build on this success. As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we are well positioned to innovate, understand the rapidly evolving treatment landscape, communicate complex scientific data with clarity, and grow our business in sustainable and healthy ways."

Ms. Herzog has more than 20 years of experience across oncology healthcare marketing, medical communications, and account management. She has successfully led multiple teams in all phases of the pharmaceutical lifecycle, spanning early development, launch, label expansion, and established product. She has been a cornerstone leader at Vaniam Group since 2014, with roles including Vice President, Senior Vice President, and Executive Vice President.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com

