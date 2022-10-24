Bradford White Corporation Names Rich Simons Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Marketing

Former Laars® Heating Systems senior VP named to lead corporate-wide strategic planning and product development initiatives

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers, and storage tanks, has named Rich Simons senior vice president of the company's product strategy and product marketing initiatives.

Rich Simons, Bradford White's new senior vice president of product strategy and marketing, will build on the company's engineering and manufacturing investments to accelerate the expansion and evolution of the company's product portfolio in a world of changing regulatory requirements and customer needs. (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Simons will build on Bradford White's engineering and manufacturing investments to accelerate the expansion and evolution of the company's customer-centric product portfolio in a world of changing regulatory requirements and customer needs. Further, he will lead the multi-year strategic planning process for Bradford White Corporation and its subsidiaries, in partnership with sales, marketing, product management, engineering and manufacturing. In addition, Simons will provide leadership and alignment of strategic acquisitions for the Corporation's product portfolio. Bradford White Corp. subsidiaries include Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank.

"Having Rich centralize and further develop our strategic product and marketing processes is critical to Bradford White's success as we enter a period of transformation across many of our product categories in response to major regulatory and societal changes," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corp. "Rich's vast industry knowledge and past success in these areas will guarantee that we extend our tradition of product innovation for our customers, well into the future."

According to Simons, "Bradford White has made significant investments in resources to continue the company's rich history of innovation. These resources, which include everything from manufacturing and research facility expansions to increasing strategic partnerships and human capital, will help us continue to commercialize the products our customers need to be successful."

Simons joined the Bradford White family in 2016, when he was named vice president and general manager of Laars® Heating Systems. Since 2021, he has served as senior vice president of Laars. Simons is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business. He has more than 30 years of experience in the boiler and water heating industry.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

